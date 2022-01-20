ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Madeleine McCann investigators find ‘shocking’ new evidence about suspect

By Rory Sullivan
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzjEc_0dphj1O300

A German TV channel has discovered “shocking” new evidence against a man suspected of kidnapping Madeleine McCann , reports suggest.

Authorities in Germany announced two years ago that Christian B, whose full name cannot be disclosed under German privacy law, was being treated as a prime suspect in the disappearance of the girl, who was three years old when she went missing in 2007.

Journalists and former investigators working on a documentary for the German TV station Sat.1 have now claimed they have proof he was near Praia da Luz , when the British toddler went missing there on 3 May, 2007.

Juliane Ebling, the channel’s editor, said: “The sad story of Madeleine McCann is a story that has many German facets.”

She added that one of her reporters, Jutta Rabe, “has researched shocking material in Germany, Portugal and England over the past months, which heavily incriminates Christian B”.

Christian B, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence in Germany for raping a 72-year-old American woman in the Algarve in 2005, is also being investigated in three other cases.

These include the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Portugal in 2007 and the abuse of children in the Algarve town of São Bartolomeu de Messines in 2017.

Friedrich Fulscher, Christian B’s lawyer, said his client “denies any involvement” in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Comments / 59

'Ellena Handbasket
7d ago

I hope that they understand the fact that their daughter's disappearance is absolutely on them. They and a group of other "parents" left their children, all aged three and under, alone in a hotel room so they could go out and get drinks and dinner. I don't care that they were only a few yards away. Checking on a group of kids of that age group every 15 minutes is insufficient. Every single parent who left their child unattended that night should absolutely have been charged.

Reply(15)
68
Sally Martinez
6d ago

Poor sweet innocent little one. Here parents will have to live with the decision to leave her alone for the rest of their lives. The person who kidnapped her is RESPONSIBLE.

Reply
12
Oralia Zambrano
6d ago

the only person responsible for the child's disappearance is the MOTHER! you don't leave children under 3 unattended.

Reply(11)
24
Related
The Independent

Man admits modern slavery of victim kept in 6ft shed for 40 years

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police arrest two men aged 38 and 45 for kidnap and trafficking over mystery disappearance of Andrew Gosden who vanished aged 14 in 2007 just weeks after Madeleine McCann and whose face is plastered on missing posters across UK

Detectives probing the disappearance of a teenage boy who went missing almost 15 years ago have arrested two men on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Andrew Gosden vanished from Doncaster in September 2007 aged 14 and the mystery surrounding his disappearance has been one of the most high-profile missing persons cases of the last 20 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC7 Chicago

Mom tracks down man charged with killing son, setting body on fire: 'I knew that it was him'

BURNHAM, Ill. -- As police investigated the murder of her teenage son, Leslie Bell said she decided to look for the killer on her own. Bell spoke with neighbors to find out who had last been seen with her son, 17-year-old Isaiah Davis. She tracked down and briefly met with the man who is now accused of shooting Davis to death on Oct. 28 in south suburban Burnham.
BURNHAM, IL
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Mccann
The Independent

Brianna Kupfer: New video of suspect released as police appeal for help finding killer

Police hunting for the killer of UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer have released a new video of the suspect.Police say Ms Kupfer, 24, was working alone at Croft House furniture store in Hancock Park on Thursday afternoon when a man wandered into the shop just before 2pm, attacked and killed her, and left through a back door.Follow live updates on the hunt for Brianna Kupfer’s killerNewly released video footage shows a masked man wearing a hoodie walking through an alleyway behind the store moments after the killing.The suspect can be seen walking calmly towards Oakwood Avenue and La Brea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#England#Christian#Praia Da Luz#British#American
The Independent

Police hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ 14-year-old suspected of triple murder

An “armed and dangerous” 14-year-old male is on the run from Texas authorities after he allegedly carried out the fatal shooting of three Latino teenagers at a convenience store in a Dallas suburb. The Garland Police Department (GPD) said in an announcement on Wednesday that Abel Elias Acosta had been identified as the shooting suspect behind the three deaths on Sunday. Three Latino teenagers, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the incident at a convenience store in Garland County, the GPD said. A 15-year-old boy was also injured. Although the suspect has so far evaded authorities, his father Richard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

“She weighed just 8 lbs”, Parents starved their 1-year-old daughter to death ‘because the mother had trouble bonding with the little girl’, indicted

According to the court documents, the 22-year-old mother and the 25-year-old father are charged with one count of causing injury to a child, two counts of abandoning or endangering a child and one count of capital murder. Prosecutors said the 1-year-old girl had sores on her body and was severely malnourished. Prosecutors also said that the victim had apparently been losing weight for some time, but medical care was not sought.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
The Independent

Man who shot 2 NYPD officers, killing 1, has died

The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him, Mayor Eric Adams said.Lashawn J. McNeil, 47, had swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers Friday as they responded to a domestic call, authorities said. Officer Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing the two wounded officers, shot McNeil as he tried to flee, striking him in the head and arm, police said.A law enforcement official told The Associated Press...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

New Details Emerge About Second Young Dolph Murder Suspect

Ever since the initial reports started to emerge about the suspects in the Young Dolph murder, 23-year-old Justin Johnson has been the primary suspect in the deadly shooting, but this week, two more people have been arrested and new information has surfaced about the second suspect arrested. 32-year-old Cornelius Smith,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Law & Crime

‘This Was a Vicious, Sustained, Brutal Attack’: Judge Hands Down Maximum Sentence to Babysitter for ‘Horrendous’ and ‘Unspeakable’ Murder of Infant

A 37-year-old Indiana man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for brutally murdering a 10-month-old girl he was babysitting last year and burying the infant’s body in a shallow grave. Starke Circuit Court Judge Kim Hall on Tuesday sentenced Justin Miller to 65 years in prison for the “heinous” murder of young Mercedes Lain in August 2021, the South Bend Tribune reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

456K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy