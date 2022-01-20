ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Family Of 79-Year-Old Martha Dagbatsa Speaks Out After Deadly Bronx Blast

By Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flO3X_0dpgyFC600

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews worked Wednesday on the homes destroyed by that huge house explosion in the Bronx Tuesday.

Investigators are still trying to pinpoint a cause, but they suspect it was gas.

“All I heard was like a bomb, boom! And everything fell,” said homeowner Lydia Velez.

Velez was home just two doors down from the explosion Tuesday.

“I looked out the window and I saw a woman in the back, so I start knocking at the door, nobody would pay attention,” Velez said.

Velez, 86, ran out to try and help, shocked by the sight of fire and the smoke.

“This is my home that I work all my life for it, we live here 36 years,” Velez said.

She’s among those who returned Wednesday before the Fox Street homes, built on memories, were demolished.

“There’s a blanket that the tenant from upstairs made for my father,” said Jose Rojas.

That’s all his mother wanted from her home. Her emotional son was grateful firefighters got her out.

“Thank God for that,” Rojas said.

Many commended the officers who raced in, rescuing a woman trapped underneath furniture. The rescue was captured on NYPD Capt. Anthony Mascia’s body camera.

“I think they were just trying to save somebody. They were trying to get in there, they heard cries for help and they weren’t gonna leave until we got to her,” Mascia said.

Also on that video is a neighbor who came by before the blast because he smelled gas.

“He went in to ask her did she have a leak and she didn’t smell it. They sat down, they were talking, and I guess that’s when the explosion happened,” one person said.

Tragically, 79-year-old Martha Dagbatsa, inside during the explosion, didn’t survive. Her family released the following statement:

We have lost Mrs. Martha Amoateng Dagbatsa, 79, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, auntie and sister. We mourn her departure from this world but find comfort knowing she is resting in peace with our Lord in Heaven. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to the family to offer your condolences.

We are happy to report that Mrs. Dagbatsa’s sister, who survived the incident, is doing well and on the road to recovery.

Thank you to community members Christopher Rodriguez and Benancio Caba for your heroic actions, immediately jumping into action and helping victims to safety.

Thank you to the courageous first responders from NYPD, FDNY and EMS. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured 41st Precinct officers.

We’re happy that our neighbors on and around Fox St. are okay and are saddened that some of you have lost or been put out of your homes. We pray for you and your families.

We will not provide further comments at this time and ask, respectfully, that members of the media please give us space to grieve privately. Thank you.

“I knew she was in there. I knew she was in there,” said neighbor Barbara Eison-White. “She said I’m always in the house reading the Bible.”

“It’s like watching a movie, it’s surreal,” Dagbatsa’s daughter-in-law told CBS2’s John Dias over the phone. “I don’t know what to say. There are no words.”

Sources say, as part of the investigation, fire marshals are speaking to the survivor of the blast about complaints of a gas odor. The next step is getting access to the basement to check gas connections to the boiler and gas meter.

The sister of the woman who died remains in the hospital. Five police officers were also injured in the response to the fire but have been released.

The American Red Cross is helping 10 families who were displaced find housing.

While the official cause remains under investigation, Con Ed has gas safety tips. For more information on those, CLICK HERE .

John Dias contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published Jan. 19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot In ER Waiting Area At Jacobi Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man seeking medical treatment on Tuesday afternoon was shot inside of Jacobi Medical Center. The NYPD is still searching for the gunman, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Police believe it was a targeted attack, adding the victim was undergoing surgery and is expected to recover. “I’m visiting my mother, saying goodbyes, and I hear ‘active shooter,'” hospital visitor David Rivera said. “I didn’t see anything. I just heard and ran, heard and ran, heard and ran,” patient Christopher Betances added. What Betances heard were gunshots in the waiting area of Jacobi Medical Center’s emergency room at around 12:30 p.m. “I heard the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 10 Years Later, Yonkers Police Believe They’ve Solved The Cold Case Killing Of Pamela Graddick

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx woman has been charged with murder in a cold case dating to 2012. CBS2’s Tony Aiello on Tuesday spoke with police who spent 10 years pursuing answers, and justice. It was in a remote corner of Yonkers that the body of Pamela Graddick was found, about a month after she went missing from her Bronx apartment. FLASHBACK: Yonkers Cops Offer $5,000 Reward In 5-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Almost a decade later, 40-year-old Wanda Veguilla was arrested. Veguilla was the victim’s girlfriend at the time she vanished. “Wanda was a suspect for quite some time in this case,” Yonkers Police Deputy...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

New Video In Search For Gunman Who Shot 11-Month-Old With Stray Bullet; Reward Up To $10,000

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for the gunman who struck a baby girl with a stray bullet last week in the Bronx. Police released new surveillance video showing the suspect running from the scene, and the gray Nissan sedan he used to get away. (Credit: NYPD) The girl was hit in the cheek while sitting in a parked car with her mother last Wednesday in Bedford Park — just days shy of her first birthday. She underwent surgery last week. A reward in the case is now up to $10,000. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Woman Attacked By Would-Be Rapist Inside Queens Elevator

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman inside a building in Queens. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 190th Street and Woodhull Avenue in Hollis. Police said the man was already inside the lobby when the woman returned home. He allegedly slapped her buttocks as she walked by, then followed her into the elevator. Police said he punched and kicked her in the face, and then threatened to rape her and removed some of her clothing. He also stole her cellphone before leaving the building, police said. The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital with pain, bruising and swelling to her face. The Queens Special Victims Squad is now investigating. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Dies After Being Shot In Line Of Duty In Harlem: ‘True Heroes Never Die’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora died Tuesday after being shot in the line of duty last Friday in Harlem. Mora was taken off life support, adding to the pain of an already heartbroken city and police department. The emotions are raw for his brothers and sisters in blue and it was reflected in a tweet from NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. “It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora,” Sewell wrote. “Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lashawn McNeil, Suspect In Deadly Harlem Police Shooting, Dies At Hospital, Police Sources Tell CBS2

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lashawn McNeil, the man police say opened fire on NYPD officers in Harlem late last week, killing one and gravely injuring another, died at the hospital Monday, police sources told CBS2. McNeil, 47, was shot in the head and right arm as he tried to flee the scene, police said. Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she was having a dispute with her son at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on West 135th Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard. The woman told police she recently had a medical...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera ‘Always Said He Wanted To Be A Police Officer;’ Wake And Funeral Set For This Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The funeral service for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera has been scheduled for Friday, one week after he was shot and killed while on duty in Harlem. On Monday, the sea of support for family, friends and other officers who worked with Rivera continued, CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported. The mood was somber all morning in front of the 32nd Precinct, where Rivera worked. Dozens on their way to work stopped by and paid their respects at a growing memorial honoring the 22-year-old officer’s life. More than 100 candles and flowers sit just feet from the entrance of the precinct. “It’s sad,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Remains Hospitalized After Harlem Shooting; Sources Say Suspect Had Multiple Guns Hidden Under Mattress

UPDATE: NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Dies After Being Shot In Line Of Duty In Harlem NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an unwavering sense of solidarity in Harlem, where people say they will never forget the officers shot last week. Candles are still burning, and messages of support are still comforting. The city is hoping NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora pulls through, while keeping the loved ones of fallen Officer Jason River in their prayers. As the days go by, the heartbreak in the city and its police force are grappling with seems to stay the same. As CBS2’s John Dias reported, warm embraces were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dias
CBS New York

Rookie NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan Hailed A Hero For Quick Actions In Deadly Harlem Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On a well-kept street in Queens, an NYPD unit keeps a quiet eye on the home of Sumit Sulan, the rookie cop who acted decisively when facing a nightmare situation. “It’s a lot to take. It’s a lot to take and it’s overwhelming for him as well,” Harsha Sulan said. Harsha Sulan said her younger brother is still processing it all. On Friday night in Harlem, Sumit Sulan was backing up his field training officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. While Sumit Sulan waited in the living room with a woman who called police about her son, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Domestic Disturbance Calls Among Most Dangerous Situations For Officers, Former NYPD Detective Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Domestic disturbance calls are among of the most common, and also the most dangerous, calls officers respond to, as we saw just days ago when two officers were shot in Harlem and later died. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge looked into the nature of these calls with former NYPD detective and hostage negotiator Dr. Alfred Titus. “I’m sure they would’ve never walked down that hallway had they known that there was a possibility that the individual had weapons in that room,” Titus said. Titus, who is now a criminal justice professor at John Jay College, says when 22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

NYPD: Wounded Officer Wilbert Mora Transferred To NYU Langone Medical Center, Still In Critical Condition

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wounded NYPD officer Wilbert Mora was transferred Sunday evening from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center, police said. Officer Mora remains in critical condition after he was shot in the head during Friday’s night’s deadly encounter between police and a suspect inside a Harlem apartment. Police Officer Wilbert Mora will be transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center today. He remains in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/nlPieIEBtF — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 23, 2022 Mora joined the NYPD in 2018, the same year he graduated from CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a bachelor’s degree. A police source...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tri-State Area Police Departments Travel To Harlem In Tribute To Fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tributes continue pouring in for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, who was killed in the line of duty, and Officer Wilbert Mora, who remains hospitalized in critical condition, following a shooting on Friday night in Harlem. The 32nd Precinct, where they were stationed, has become a gathering place for the community. On Sunday afternoon, members from dozens of Tri-State Area police departments are traveling to Harlem by motorcade to support the NYPD and honor their fallen officer, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. “These things are never easy. It’s just another reminder why we have to keep that close bond and support...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx
CBS New York

Harlem Faith Leaders Call For Community Healing After Police Officer Killed

NEW YORK CITY (CBSNewYork) — Friday’s fatal police shooting prompted faith leaders to speak out against violence this weekend, with a powerful message coming from the pulpit. “As human beings we ought to grieve,” Senior Pastor Michael Walrond told his congregation at First Corinthian Baptist Church. “We ought to mourn the death of another human being.” Solemn sermons echoed across Harlem on Sunday. Walrond told CBS2’s Jessi Mitchell before the service how he feels a connection to fallen Officer Jason Rivera, who once wrote a letter to his commander detailing why he wanted to be an officer — to change the relationship between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Union Head Says Recent Subway Push Incidents Are ‘Traumatizing’ For Conductors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pressure is mounting on the MTA because of an alarming rise of violence in the city. This as another passenger was pushed on to the subway tracks in yet another unprovoked attack, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. “When somebody is pushed in front of your train, to actually know somebody was murdered and your train was used in a murder, I think that’s probably some of the most traumatizing,” Transport Workers Union Vice President Canella Gomez said. READ MORE: 62-Year-Old Man Pushed Onto Subway Tracks In Lower Manhattan Gomez represents train operators and conductors for the union and reaches out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

62-Year-Old Man Pushed Onto Subway Tracks In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect after another subway shoving attack. They said a 62-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Fortunately, the incoming train was able to stop in time as it pulled into the A and C station at Fulton and Williams street. The victim only suffered minor injuries. But the victim of a previous attack on Jan. 15 wasn’t so lucky. Police said Michelle Go was waiting for a train on the platform in Times Square when she was shoved in front of an oncoming train. Simon Martial, described...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams’ Plan To Address Gun Violence Includes Return Of Plainclothes Police Unit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams on Monday introduced a plan to make New York City streets safer. The mayor announced his blueprint to end gun violence three days after two NYPD officers were shot, one was killed. Adams’ ambitious plan includes, among many things, the return of a modified, plainclothes police unit, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. Watch The Mayor’s Address The plan calls for assigning officers to neighborhoods where 80% of violence occurs. Adams called this a pivotal moment in the city’s history because public safety is critical to the city’s recovery from the COVID pandemic. “This is my number one priority, keeping...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Fatally Shot, Officer Wilbert Mora Critically Injured Responding To Harlem Domestic Dispute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, is fighting for his life and another officer has died after responding to a call for help from a mother concerning her son’s behavior. Officers lined up Friday at Harlem Hospital and many remained late into Saturday morning to pay their respects to fallen officer 22-year-old Jason Rivera and Mora, who was critically injured, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported. Mayor Eric Adams directed flags at city buildings to be flown at half staff. The deadly encounter with the suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, a convicted felon, unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Friday on West 135th Street between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lashawn McNeil, Suspect In Deadly Harlem Police Shooting, Was On Probation, Has 5 Prior Arrests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are learning more about Lashawn McNeil, the man accused of shooting and killing NYPD Officer Jason Rivera and critically injuring Officer Wilbert Mora in Harlem, and his potential motives. Police said Saturday they haven’t spoken to 47-year-old McNeil yet as he recovers from surgery, but they have gathered information from his mother and from his social media. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, investigators are still piecing together what took place moments before the suspect allegedly opened fire, killing Rivera and leaving Mora clinging to life. “At this moment, it’s about prayers. We need New Yorkers to pray for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Connecticut Resident James Iannazzo Arrested After Tirade Caught On Video At Smoothie Shop

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man was arrested over the weekend, accused of launching an angry, racist tirade after his son had an allergic reaction to a smoothie he bought at a store. Cellphone video of the disturbing incident was captured Saturday by an employee of Robek’s Smoothie Shop in Fairfield, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. Moments earlier, customer James Iannazzo ordered a smoothie. “I see him walking in very aggressively. Then he started cursing out our one co-worker,” employee Charli Hill said. The man is seen on video throwing the concoction at the young girl. Another worker then called 911. Attorney Frank Riccio II...
FAIRFIELD, CT
CBS New York

Suspect Sought In Possible Antisemitic Hate Crime Attack In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A reward is being offered for information on a possible hate crime attack in Brooklyn. Police released surveillance video of the man they’re looking for. Investigators say he punched a 21-year-old stranger wearing traditional Hasidic garments in the nose. The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating. The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy