ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Columnus Metallicus: Heavy Metal For January Reviewed By Kez Whelan

The Quietus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKez Whelan offers us a 360 degree, panoramic view of what is great right now in heavy metal, including some great releases from last year that didn't register in his scrying mirror first time round. 40 Watt Sun. January is a typically quiet month for new releases, and whilst...

thequietus.com

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's JOE BADOLATO Talks New Album & The Life Of A Heavy Metal Barber

Adapt or die. Brad Pitt said that in the greatest film in the history of films Moneyball. Don't argue. I will fight you. That sentiment has been taken up with fire and fury by the ferocious forces of Fit For An Autopsy. The metal marriage of vocalist Joseph Badolato, guitarists Patrick Sheridan, Timothy Howley, and Will Putney, bassist Peter Blue Spinazola, and drummer Josean Orta Martinez uncork their sixth full length album, the diverse and pulverizingly intense Oh What the Future Holds on January 14 through our friends at Nuclear Blast.
ROCK MUSIC
New Haven Register

Sasami’s Heavy Metal for Soft Souls

In a cozy cabin on an island off the coast of Seattle, over a mug of green tea, Sasami Ashworth hammered out the heaviest metal riffs she could. It was February 2020, and the Los Angeles-based musician had decamped to a songwriters’ retreat in Washington with her ears still ringing from a show the night before. She’d gone to see the Vermont-based metal band Barishi, cajoled by her friend and frequent collaborator Kyle Thomas of King Tuff, and as devastating death metal filled the dive bar where they played, Ashworth lit up. “I went so hard,” she recalls with a laugh. “I was throwing elbows alone. Truly, everyone else was being really stoic.”
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Live Review: Decibel Metal & Beer Festival Day Two

After Converge brought the house down on night one of Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Los Angeles, metalheads were ready for another evening of brutality. The day two lineup was even more stacked than day one, with Ghoul, Gatecreeper, a Deadguy reunion and a full performance of Cave In’s debut album Until Your Heart Stops. Less-known bands like Spiritworld, Crypt Sermon and the curiously titled ACxDC opened up the night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrir.org

☭ The Unquiet Grave Episode 36: “America Is Behind! Heavy Metal of the Soviet Union” ☭

On tonight’s ep of The Unquiet Grave, we explored heavy metal of the U.S.S.R., mostly from the mid-to-late-eighties. This was a very fun episode to make, and also the hardest I’ve worked on researching an episode, so I hope you enjoyed it! I want to give a special shoutout to my absolute favorite Soviet metal album cover—the cover of the Минздрав СССР/Реаниматор single by Samaran thrashers Режим (Rezim) featuring Lenin joyfully sweeping imperialists off the globe (the featured image on this blog post). Thanks for listening, and join me next week for an all grindcore episode! Follow me on Twitter or check out my webpage for info on upcoming episodes.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sludge Metal#Extreme Metal#Doom Metal#Heavy Metal#Finalising#Aoty#Wizards#Dissection#Swiss#Wolvserpent#Genocide Pact
The Quietus

Gonora Sounds

Daniel and Isaac Gonora (and band) bring the sunshine sound of Zimbabwean sungura. There’s a good chance you’ve already seen Daniel Gonora and his son Isaac play before. A video of them busking in Harare has been bouncing around social media since about 2016, usually without credit. Surrounded by an attentive crowd, Daniel, sitting low and with eyes closed from blindness, plays an intricate piece on an electric guitar through a strained amplifier while Isaac, then only twelve years old, shows his energetic mastery of the groove on a beat-up drum set, all rounded off by the infectious refrain of “Go bhora!”. That video blew up, racking up over ten million views. Now, six years later and with a full band and a real drum kit, Gonora Sounds – as they are known – have their first album of spicy and sunny sungura music.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Dark Meditation channel classic heavy metal and death rock on debut LP (watch a new video)

Dark Meditation are a promising new Seattle band, who, according to their Brian Cook-penned bio, describe themselves as "the bastard amalgamation of Venom and Judas Priest fighting it out on the Sunset Strip while Danzig and King Diamond cheer them on." You can hear that coming through in the singles from their upcoming Matt Bayles-produced debut album Polluted Temples (due January 28 via Satanik Royalty), which channel the riffage of classic heavy metal but also embrace the accessible hooks of hard rock and goth/death rock. (For a more modern comparison, Ghost fans might dig this.) They recently released lead single "Haunt of Fear," and we're now premiering second single "Desolation Days." The band tells us:
SEATTLE, WA
The Quietus

Kudos-Proof: An Interview With Decius

Fat White Family’s Lias Saoudi, Paranoid London’s Quinn Whalley, and Trashmouth Records’ Luke and Liam May discuss their sleazy, seedy new project Decius, whose new video ‘Look Like A Man’ is premiering exclusively with tQ below. In 2013 Lias Saoudi, who was then laying low...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Extreme Healing: W By Boris

In a dramatic shift of gear from their last album, Tokyo trio Boris dip into pastel shades and gauzey textures. Over the course of thirty years and innumerable albums, EPs and collaborations, Tokyo trio Boris have rarely failed to confuse or confound. Their latest release, W, is no exception, and serves as another baffling piece in a puzzle whose whole perhaps needs to be viewed from space to make full sense.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Quietus

Hardcore Trust Fall: Iceboy Violet Interviewed

Skye Butchard talks to Iceboy Violet about interdependence, The Armed and their disarming debut mixtape The Vanity Project. If Iceboy Violet isn’t performing at The White Hotel, they might just be in the crowd. With sets supporting Loraine James, Moor Mother, and countless solo appearances while honing their craft, the rapper and producer has become the Salford venue’s reigning MVP.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Rum Music For January Reviewed By Jennifer Lucy Allan

Muscular guitars, bakery based sound poetry and percussive patterns from Indonesia feature in Jennifer Lucy Allan's first roundup of the new year. As we all roll reluctantly into another fucking year I am taking a loose view on what qualifies for inclusion in this month's column. December releases always miss out due to end of year roundups taking front and centre, and I now submit about four lists to three organisations. So, really this column should be called 'January 2022 but also about two months of things missed in the great stampede towards Christmas 2021 and a few things I got early coming out in February'. However, despite the blurred edges on this 'January' column, let me reassure you that there's no drop in quality, and some of what's in here I am confident will be heading into my end of year 2022 lists.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Quietus

Maya Shenfeld

A feeling of suspension and weightlessness pervades on the new album by Berlin-based composer Maya Shenfield, finds Vanessa Ague. On In Free Fall, composer Maya Shenfeld unites punk-inspired feedback with glowing electronics and classical forms. It’s her debut solo album, but it’s built on years of exploration across musical genres. While she’s a classically trained composer living in Berlin, her musical interests have strayed from that path and ventured into the more experimental and noisier. In Free Fall, whose name comes from a Hito Steyerl essay that describes the feeling of a loss of stability, sees her searching for the middle ground between those musical practices, looking to dissolve the boundaries between them. What unites all these different ideas is Shenfeld’s tireless interest in musical texture. The music she writes here is polished but amorphous, made of undulating masses of sound that swirl around each other.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Comeback Kid – Heavy Steps

If uncertain times call for statements of intent, then a new Comeback Kid album is long overdue. For 20 years the Winnipeg cult favourites have poured out what ails them into their music. Fast, furious and discontented, it’s long since become a common sight to see members of other bands pack themselves into the wings of the stage to watch Comeback Kid tear through a live set even when they weren’t headlining a hardcore bill.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Organic Intelligence V: Latvian Cosmic Pop

In the first subscriber-only newsletter of 2022, Daryl Worthington delves deep into the murky world of the experimental Latvian underground of the 80s to bring you a selection of bangers. NSRD, courtesy of The Latvian Institute Of Contemporary Art. We’re not luddites, we just feel you deserve better than some...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Heavy Metal Burgers Around the World

Burgers and metal music go together. Maybe it's the juicy-meat/flesh-blood connection. Maybe it's because you go at them with your bare hands. Maybe it's just fun. Regardless, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have leaned into the concept of metal music and burgers. Below is a partial list of meat and metal purveyors you can find in North and South America.
MUSIC
metalinjection

THE FERRYMEN Brings Forth Powerful Heavy Metal On One More River To Cross

The Ferrymen is the potently powerful heavy metal band featuring guitarist, songwriter, and producer Magnus Karlsson (Primal Fear, Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall) vocalist Ronnie Romero (Lords of Black, Sunstorm, Rainbow), an drummer Mike Terrana (ex-Rage, ex-Axel Rudi Pell, etc.). The band is now streaming their new album One More River To Cross, whose runtime might as well be listened to on a the back of a galloping horse as you ride into the light. Granted you're probably not able to do that at the moment, but y'know – use your imagination.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Gordon Ramsay Rant Gets Turned Into a Heavy Metal Song

Gordon Ramsay is known for his rants and this particular one has been turned into a heavy metal song. YouTuber Andre Antunes has matched up one of the famous chef's rants perfectly to his guitar riffs. This episode of Hell's Kitchen just got a whole lot more metal. According to...
MUSIC
Omaha.com

Megadeath, Lamb of God to bring heavy metal tour to Omaha

Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Megadeath and Grammy-nominated band Lamb of God will come to Omaha in April. The bands are bringing their "Metal Tour of the Year" show to Baxter Arena on April 26. The show will also feature performances from special guest bands Trivium and In Flames. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metaltouroftheyear.com.
OMAHA, NE
The Guardian

Fire, cider and ‘heavy metal morris dancing’: the resurgence of wassailing

On a January night in the tiny Herefordshire village of Eardisland, a crowd of hundreds is being led to an orchard down a muddy country lane. Their leaders wear tall hats, garlanded with fruit, feathers and flowers; their faces are a damp, mossy, green; their ankles jingle with bells. It is very dark: the only light comes from a crisp, crescent moon and the flaming torches that men, women and children hold in their hands.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Review: Time Capsule Doc Explores the Early Years of the Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem

There’s a montage early on in Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” that is bound to give any geriatric millennial pause. The year is 1999. It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. President Bill Clinton is speaking on television, full of optimism for the new century, while doomsday preppers stock up on ammo in anticipation of the Y2K bug plunging the world into a technological dark age. With the Twin Towers looming peacefully in the background and nary a cell phone in sight, five Manhattanites barely out of their teens are poised to emerge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy