Columnus Metallicus: Heavy Metal For January Reviewed By Kez Whelan

Muscular guitars, bakery based sound poetry and percussive patterns from Indonesia feature in Jennifer Lucy Allan's first roundup of the new year. As we all roll reluctantly into another fucking year I am taking a loose view on what qualifies for inclusion in this month's column. December releases always miss out due to end of year roundups taking front and centre, and I now submit about four lists to three organisations. So, really this column should be called 'January 2022 but also about two months of things missed in the great stampede towards Christmas 2021 and a few things I got early coming out in February'. However, despite the blurred edges on this 'January' column, let me reassure you that there's no drop in quality, and some of what's in here I am confident will be heading into my end of year 2022 lists.

