Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected again this week

For the second time in less than a week, we could be dealing with snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A winter storm watch has been issued for much of North Carolina for Thursday night into Saturday morning.

A cold rain will begin Thursday morning all across the ABC11 viewing area. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s, but they will begin dropping in the afternoon.

Areas near the North Carolina-Virginia border could have that rain transition to snow later in the day. The heaviest snowfall will be in the northern part of the ABC11 viewing area.

Temperatures will drop into the low 20s overnight Thursday into Friday, but there will be a break in the precipitation.

Right now, the Triangle could receive 2 to 4 inches of snow and areas to the northeast, including Louisburg and Tarboro, would see as many as 6 inches.

We'll have a better idea of the snowfall predictions Thursday.

Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency in advance of the storm.

While last weekend's storm brought the most significant impacts to western and central counties, this new storm is expected to bring several inches of snowfall from the Triangle northeast toward the coast, and up to a half-inch of ice accumulation to southeastern counties.

North Carolina Emergency Management advises people to get the groceries and essentials they need before Thursday evening. Travel will become hazardous in many parts of eastern North Carolina after that.

Other tips include keeping your cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged in case your power goes out and keeping fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Also, don't leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Friday will start cold but mostly quiet. Then around noon, a wintry mix could begin in the Sandhills area and quickly push north into the Triangle by the early afternoon.

The winter weather will stretch across the area will more freezing rain/sleet happening south and sleet/snow happening north.

The winter storm will last through Friday and into early Saturday. Temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday will fall to around 20 degrees, possibly creating dangerous road conditions Saturday.

Saturday highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and lows that night will drop into the teens.

ACCUMULATION ESTIMATES

Sleet and freezing rain are most likely in the Sandhills. A sleet and snow mix is expected in the Triangle. Areas along and north of Interstate 85 will see mostly snow.

"When we start to talk about sleet and ice, that really creates and builds up those concerns for travel conditions on the roads and power outages. We also saw that this weekend, so we're gearing up for that once again," ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy said.

There's still time for some significant changes in the forecast, but right now the First Alert Weather Team is calling for less than an inch of snow accumulation south of the Triangle. Areas in the Triangle and north and east toward Roanoke Rapids could see anywhere from 1-4 inches of accumulation.

CLOSINGS

Due to the possible inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close. You can check up-to-date closings here.

