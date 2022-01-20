Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected again this week
For the second time in less than a week, we could be dealing with snow, sleet and freezing rain.A winter storm watch has been issued for much of North Carolina for Thursday night into Saturday morning. A cold rain will begin Thursday morning all across the ABC11 viewing area. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s, but they will begin dropping in the afternoon. Areas near the North Carolina-Virginia border could have that rain transition to snow later in the day. The heaviest snowfall will be in the northern part of the ABC11 viewing area. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s overnight Thursday into Friday, but there will be a break in the precipitation. Right now, the Triangle could receive 2 to 4 inches of snow and areas to the northeast, including Louisburg and Tarboro, would see as many as 6 inches. We'll have a better idea of the snowfall predictions Thursday. Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency in advance of the storm. While last weekend's storm brought the most significant impacts to western and central counties, this new storm is expected to bring several inches of snowfall from the Triangle northeast toward the coast, and up to a half-inch of ice accumulation to southeastern counties. North Carolina Emergency Management advises people to get the groceries and essentials they need before Thursday evening. Travel will become hazardous in many parts of eastern North Carolina after that. Other tips include keeping your cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged in case your power goes out and keeping fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights. Also, don't leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather. WATCH: First Alert to Winter Weather
The entire First Alert Weather Team is here to help you get ready for winter weather.Friday will start cold but mostly quiet. Then around noon, a wintry mix could begin in the Sandhills area and quickly push north into the Triangle by the early afternoon. The winter weather will stretch across the area will more freezing rain/sleet happening south and sleet/snow happening north. The winter storm will last through Friday and into early Saturday. Temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday will fall to around 20 degrees, possibly creating dangerous road conditions Saturday. Saturday highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and lows that night will drop into the teens. SEE ALSO: How to survive power outages in the winter
