Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Delaware Valley As Rain Transitions Into Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs, and northern Delaware from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The region started seeing snow in the 8 a.m. hour as the cold air fills in from behind this morning’s rain. CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey was in Lehigh County as the snow started to fall.

The wintry weather wraps up for most by midday on Thursday, yet snow may persist at the Shore into the early afternoon hours.

Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely for much of the region with lower end totals expected for the Poconos and the immediate New Jersey coastline.

The high will likely occur at midnight and temperatures will fall into the 20s by mid to late morning on Thursday.

As such, the snow will stick and stay on untreated surfaces. Expect reduced visibilities, slippery roads, driveways, and sidewalks through much of the morning.

The evening commute Thursday will be dry, but with temperatures continuing to decline, any accumulated snowfall will freeze over to create potentially icy conditions.

Prepare for extreme cold to set in during the evening hours with wind chills dropping into the single digits by 10 p.m.

