How to watch PGA Tour on ESPN Plus

Tee it up golf fans, the PGA Tour on ESPN Plus provides streaming coverage of some of the biggest golf events of the year to its subscribers. ESPN Plus' coverage of PGA Tour events includes live tournament action, replays, originals, speed round recaps and more.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the PGA Tour on ESPN Plus .

PGA Tour on ESPN Plus: Tour Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude with the Tour Championship, taking place from August 25-28, and ESPN Plus has some exclusive coverage.

Here is a full breakdown on ESPN Plus' coverage of the tournament for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, August 25

Main feed (11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT)*

Featured Group: Cameron Smith/Rory McIlroy (11:45 am ET/8:45 am PT)

Bonus Coverage: Viktor Hovland/Collin Morikawa (11:45 am ET/8:45 am PT)

Featured Holes: 2, 15 (noon ET/9 am PT)

Featured Group: Scottie Scheffler/Patrick Cantlay (1 pm ET/10 am PT)

Bonus Coverage: Sahith Theegala/Adam Scott (1 pm ET/10 am PT)

Featured Holes: 9, 17 (1:15 pm ET/10:15 am PT)

*moves to featured group coverage at 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Similar schedules will be followed for the rounds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with specifics shared when pairings have been determined.

What does ESPN Plus cost?

ESPN Plus is available as a standalone streaming service for $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a full year commitment. But ESPN Plus is also available as a part of multiple bundle with other Disney-owned streaming services.

First, it is part of the Disney Plus bundle, which consists of ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee of $13.99 per month. It is also now included as a standard feature for Hulu with Live TV , which is available either as an ad-supported plan for $69.99 per month or an ad-free plan for $75.99 per month.

How to watch ESPN Plus?

The ESPN Plus streaming service is compatible with the following connected devices: Android phone, tablet and TV; Amazon Fire TV and tablet; Apple TV, iPad and iPhone; Google Chromecast ; Facebook Portal TV and Portal Touch; Oculus Go; PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5; Roku players and TVs; Samsung Smart TVs; Xbox One and Series X|S; Xfinity XClass, Flex and X1. ESPN Plus can also Airplay onto TVs.

To start watching ESPN Plus on any of these devices, you must download the app and sign in with your account information. After that you can enjoy all the sports action that ESPN Plus has to offer, including the PGA Tour.

What to know about the PGA Tour on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a standalone streaming service from ESPN, the Disney-owned cable sports network that bills itself as the “worldwide leader in sports.” It has been building ESPN Plus to expand that title to the streaming market, with the streaming service providing fans access to live coverage of the NHL , college basketball , college football , MLB, MLS , UFC, Bundesliga , LaLiga , Wimbledon and U.S. Open tennis tournaments and more. ESPN Plus also has its own slate of original programming, provides access to the full library of 30 for 30 sports documentaries and gives subscribers access to premium ESPN articles and daily radio telecasts.

As for the PGA Tour, ESPN Plus provides subscribers with more than 4,300 hours of live coverage from 35 events, with 28 of those including complete four-day coverage of the events with four feeds each day. Among the PGA Tour events covered by ESPN Plus are two majors, the PGA Championship, taking place at Southern Hills Championship Course in Oklahoma in 2022, and The Masters from Augusta National Golf Course. In addition to live coverage of the PGA Championship and The Masters, films on previous years’ tournaments can also be streamed.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.