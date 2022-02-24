ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mogu Mogu

By James Montgomery
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mogu Mogu is a noodle spot in West LA that requires a bit of effort on your part. They specialize in mazemen - brothless ramen - though if that wasn’t...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

Saint Bread

Stumble across Saint Bread and you might think that you’ve been zapped via enchanted portal to a rustic boathouse with stained glass windows in a remote waterfront village. Only instead of buoys and barnacles, this little shed is filled with sandwiches and pastries ideal for a lazy Saturday breakfast—and you’re really just on the University District side of Portage Bay.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

CaribbeaninCoral Gables

Mamey is a “Caribbean-inspired” restaurant inside the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables where it takes up a dim dining room with lots of hanging plants and a covered outdoor patio. There’s also a third-floor rooftop deck where you can grab a drink and some small plates for Happy Hour. The food here is mostly good—with the exception of the dry and flavorless peri peri chicken. When it comes time to order, stick to seafood dishes like conch fritters, ceviche, and a lemongrass grouper in a lovely coconut curry. The ghee-roasted plantains should be on the table too. Mamey is one of the better upscale options in Coral Gables, and the atmosphere is nice and balanced: not overly stuffy but also chill enough for a family dinner or business meal.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Müesi Cafe

Müesi Cafe looks more like a juice bar or a frozen yogurt chain than it does a spot you’ll want to spend hours at while poring over Excel spreadsheets. But when you're on a deadline and need to focus a little extra, this Cow Hollow cafe gets the job done. They have fast internet, great espresso drinks, and customizable muesli bowls, plus lots of tables and seats. And unlike many other coffee shops that close early, they’re open until 5:30pm on weekdays and 6pm on weekends.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bocadillo Market

This brightly lit Spanish restaurant feels like a coffee shop, which makes sense, because they’re open all day for pastries and sandwiches. But it also has a string light-filled back patio, which is just lovely. It's small (only about six tables), with Spanish music playing in the background. And it's the perfect place to eat pretty (and tasty) dishes like tiny pieces of french toast topped with foie gras and jam, a wonderful vegetable pisto with manchego and a duck egg, and tender Iberico pork with pickled snap peas. Come here for a casual date night, or to get work done over some light bites during the day.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

JapaneseinSawtelle Japantown

If you’re looking for bar food on Sawtelle, Furaibo is your place. This izakaya is just like you’d find in Japan - a dark space with some separate tatami rooms, beer and sake glasses that will never be empty, and bite-sized food to make sure the beer doesn’t go to your head. It’s big and full of tables, so gather the crew, order multiple rounds of chicken wings, and come get a bit rowdy.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
RESTAURANTS
hunker.com

Costco Fans Are Losing It Over This New Frozen Dessert

Following new desserts like the mini red velvet cakes and returning favorites such as the raspberry crumble cookies, Costco has added yet another sweet treat to its shelves. Specifically, according to @costcobuys on Instagram, the retailer has launched tiramisu gelato in its freezer section. We're already drooling. "Rich and creamy...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Salad Dressing Brands

A company recalled several salad dressing products after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen. Conagra Brands, Inc. announced on Friday, Jan. 28, that it is recalling some of its Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings because the products contain eggs, which aren't declared on the product label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Pizza Hut Brings Back Seasonal Favorite Menu Item

Pizza lovers considering a pizza dinner for Valentine's Day might want to order from Pizza Hut. The chain has brought back its famous heart-shaped pizza for another year, starting on Tuesday. Customers can order the heart pizza through Monday, Feb. 14, either alone or as part of a meal that includes a delectable chocolate dessert.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over The Return Of Its Croissant Buns

Perhaps more often than fans of any other grocery chain, Aldi shoppers keep each other up to date on the most recent finds at their local stores. Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit, for example, recently made customers aware of Aldi's Valentine's Day cheeses returning to the chain in flavors like Wensleydale with raspberries and white chocolate. The fan account is at it again this week, as they just made a product discovery that made them say, "My precious babies are back ... and I'm so excited!!!" Which Aldi product is this shopper comparing to "pillows of heaven?" It's the chain's Specially Selected croissant buns (via Instagram).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Daily South

8 Foods You May Want to Second-Guess Eating Leftover

Leftovers are a beloved tradition after holidays like Thanksgiving, but we know they come in handy on busy weeknights too. Sometimes it's just nice to have something homemade and delicious you can simply heat up and eat. Unfortunately, not all foods lend themselves equally to reheating—this is something anyone who...
AUBURN, AL
Mashed

Why You Might Not Want To Be A Diner On Hell's Kitchen

Being a chef — let alone one on primetime television — can be intimidating. First of all, working in a restaurant kitchen is truly an assault on all of your senses. At any given moment, you've got aromatics — e.g. garlic, onion, chives — being prepared in one corner, fish in another, and moldy parsnips being thrown out with the eggs and gorgonzola. One line cook is sweating bullets by the stove, another is using three blenders at once. You have no space to toss the shrimp in the air, but if you get distracted by a blender, those crustaceans will have to be tossed and prepared again. Oh, and if your colleague becomes sick with COVID or something else, you might be short-staffed, adding to your already long hours on the job.
FOOD & DRINKS
CultureMap Houston

New Vietnamese restaurant hustles into Garden Oaks with fresh fare and drive-thru ease

Garden Oaks's new Vietnamese restaurant is already drawing crowds. Saigon Hustle has made its debut at the corner of Ella Boulevard and 34th Street (3323 Ella Blvd.). Originally launched as a ghost kitchen in 2020, Saigon Hustle brings a fresh perspective to casual Vietnamese fare. The restaurant's menu offers both well-executed takes on classics as well as creative twists.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Reddit Approves Of This Trader Joe's 'New Items' Selection

Trader Joe's shoppers love it when their favorite retailer drops a new item. One of the reasons the chain has earned its cult following (besides their friendly staff and inexpensive wine, of course) is although its stores are small, their "curated" approach seems to tap into what their customers are craving, experts tell CNBC. Plus, with the chain's low price points, trying new items is a low-risk venture. So we weren't surprised when Redditor mishmash43 took to the r/traderjoes subreddit to post a pic of a display of new items from their local Trader Joe's. There's a lot to unpack, and a few fans of the chain's chocolate items seemed especially eager to unpack those.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Infatuation

The Sandwich Lab

Located inside St. Elmo’s Spokesman Coffee, The Sandwich Lab is a new project from the folks behind the bakery Thoroughbread. The daily menu features five sandwiches—including ones with house-smoked brisket and pork shoulder—plus a few vegan/vegetarian options each day. As you can probably guess, the bread on the sandwiches is excellent.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

El Panadero Bakery

Most panaderías specialize in cakes, cookies, and breads - as they should. But I’m giving this spot a shout-out for their avena (oatmeal). Seriously, it’s thick, milky, sweet, and made with entire cinnamon sticks. And served in a paper coffee cup. I love that. The Washington Heights Domincan cake spot also makes a creamy dulce de leche cake so good that you’ll grab a second slice for Future You, and they’ll be glad you did. Get that, some tres leches or flan, and if you are feeling something savory, a giant toasted jamón y queso sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kiriko Sushi

Kiriko is the Sawtelle Blvd. sushi middle ground - not a cheap conveyer belt place, but also not somewhere you have to sacrifice a month of coffee money for. They do a few lunch combinations, or you can order your sushi a la carte, but omakase is really the way to go. For $48 you’ll get eight or so pieces of sushi, plus miso soup and a hand roll. The fish is fantastic quality, and they don’t just serve the greatest hits - expect Japanese barracuda, house smoked salmon, and your toro to come out seared.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Spoon & Pork - Sawtelle

Between chorizo burgers, pork belly bánh mì, and slow-roasted pork shank, this Filipino restaurant (originally from Silver Lake) goes the whole hog on, well, hog. The decadent protein shines differently in every dish, like lechon kawali fried to a crisp, or pork adobo cooked slowly with soy sauce, vinegar, and garlic. The star of the show, and Spoon & Pork’s signature dish, is the deep-fried patita, a massive hunk of meat doused in garlic vinegar and served over jasmine rice. It’s big enough for two—even if that “two” is just you and yourself.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinRussian Hill

From the outside, Nook in Russian Hill seems like a very conservative choice. Outdoor tables, a chill vibe, potted plants. But when you get inside, this cafe/wine bar does something completely wild. They serve granola with milk and yogurt. In the same bowl. Would you serve a gin and vodka martini? A ham and cheese and chocolate croissant? No.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Truth About Red Lobster's Ultimate Feast

Established as a family-owned seafood restaurant in 1968, Red Lobster has come a long way since its single Lakeland, Florida, location. Today, Red Lobster is the largest seafood restaurant company in the world, with 58,000 employees and 700 locations across the globe. With the goal of providing high-quality seafood across both coastal and non-coastal regions, the popular chain prides itself on only sourcing its produce from suppliers that follow the best sustainability practices in the industry.
LAKELAND, FL
