Athens continues perfect start

The Athens Bulldogs boys' and girls' swim teams played host to the teams from Zane Trace and Fairfield Christian last Friday night at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.

The boys' team remains undefeated after putting on a perfect performance as Athens won every individual and relay event. Athens was led by double winners Cole Huebner (200 Individual Medley, 100 Fly) and Caleb Huebner (100 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke). Raul Rana (200 Freestyle), Nico Benencia Courreges (500 Freestyle), Sam Gutekanst (100 Backstroke), and Campbell Hauschild (50 Freestyle) also contributed to the team's dominance by claiming victories in their events.

Benencia Courreges, Rana, Gutekanst, and Nathan Kallet claimed first in the 200 Medley Relay. Cole Huebner, Caleb Huebner, Hauschild, and Kenny Fridrich won the 200 Freestyle Relay and the 400 Freestyle Relay races.

The Lady Bulldogs split on the night, defeating Zane Trace yet falling to Fairfield Christian.

Juniors Zoe Miller and Kyla Kinnard turned in the only two victories for Athens. Miller's time in the 50 Freestyle topped the field while Kinnard was able to take first in the 100 Freestyle event.

The Bulldogs return to competition on Friday when Marietta and Newark come to Athens. Competition begins at 6 p.m. at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.

On Saturday the Bulldogs will travel to Hillsboro. Competition begins at 12 p.m.