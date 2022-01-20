ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Athens continues perfect start

By From submitted reports
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 5 days ago

The Athens Bulldogs boys' and girls' swim teams played host to the teams from Zane Trace and Fairfield Christian last Friday night at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.

The boys' team remains undefeated after putting on a perfect performance as Athens won every individual and relay event. Athens was led by double winners Cole Huebner (200 Individual Medley, 100 Fly) and Caleb Huebner (100 Freestyle, 100 Breaststroke). Raul Rana (200 Freestyle), Nico Benencia Courreges (500 Freestyle), Sam Gutekanst (100 Backstroke), and Campbell Hauschild (50 Freestyle) also contributed to the team's dominance by claiming victories in their events.

Benencia Courreges, Rana, Gutekanst, and Nathan Kallet claimed first in the 200 Medley Relay. Cole Huebner, Caleb Huebner, Hauschild, and Kenny Fridrich won the 200 Freestyle Relay and the 400 Freestyle Relay races.

The Lady Bulldogs split on the night, defeating Zane Trace yet falling to Fairfield Christian.

Juniors Zoe Miller and Kyla Kinnard turned in the only two victories for Athens. Miller's time in the 50 Freestyle topped the field while Kinnard was able to take first in the 100 Freestyle event.

The Bulldogs return to competition on Friday when Marietta and Newark come to Athens. Competition begins at 6 p.m. at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.

On Saturday the Bulldogs will travel to Hillsboro. Competition begins at 12 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Athens Messenger

Logan grinds out win over Athens

LOGAN — The Logan Chieftains were able to grind out a 47-34 victory over the Athens Bulldogs on Friday. Logan held a slight edge in every quarter. The Chiefs led 12-8 after one quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 34-23 going to the fourth. Ashton Mahaffey led Logan with 19...
LOGAN, OH
Athens Messenger

Grinstead, Meeks power Spartans

The Alexander Spartans picked up a hard-fought win over McNicholas on Saturday, 61-56. Marlee Grinstead and Kara Meeks both had big days for the Spartans. Grinstead led all scorers with 28 points, while Meeks added 23 points. Grinstead made a living at the free throw line, making 12 out of...
BASKETBALL
Athens Messenger

Ohio rallies past Buffalo, 68-66

There was only one lead change in Monday's Mid-American Conference game between Buffalo and Ohio, but it came at a critical time for the Bobcats. Ohio rallied for an important 68-66 victory over the Bulls inside the Convocation Center. Buffalo jumped ahead 13-0 and 17-2, forcing Ohio to battle uphill...
BUFFALO, OH
Athens Messenger

Lancers gain first victory

STEWART — Federal Hocking earned its first victory of the season. The Lancers were 53-37 winners on Saturday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game inside McInturf Gymnasium. Federal Hocking improves to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the TVC-Hocking. Alexis Smith scored 13 points for the Lancers, including 10 in the opening quarter. ...
STEWART, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Marietta, OH
City
Athens, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
Athens Messenger

Hooks breaks another record in Ohio's victory

Cece Hooks enjoyed another milestone accomplishment on Saturday. Hooks became the all-time leading scorer in the Mid-American Conference during the Bobcats’ 85-70 victory over Bowling Green inside the Convocation Center. Hooks scored 27 points on 11 of 18 shooting with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Hooks needed 19 points to become the conference’s all-time leading...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
187
Followers
398
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy