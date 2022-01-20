ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brianna Kupfer - latest: Covid backlog caused 2-year delay in trial of suspect Shawn Laval Smith on gun charge

By Megan Sheets ,Oliver O’Connell,Maroosha Muzaffar and Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255vwI_0dpPMDrJ00

The man wanted on suspicion of the murder of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer has been taken into custody in California.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Shawn Laval Smith was arrested by Pasadena police at around 11:50am that morning in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Blvd in Pasadena - roughly 17 miles from the luxury furniture store where Ms Kupfer was found murdered on 13 January.

“We can confirm, Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody,” the department tweeted.

A huge manhunt had been underway to track down Mr Smith, 31, after the LAPD identified him on Tuesday night as the only suspect in the UCLA graduate student’s murder.

Ms Kupfer was alone working in the Croft House store when she was stabbed to death in what is believed to be a random attack. She was found bleeding on the floor by a customer and died at the scene.

Surveillance videos captured the suspect leaving the shop through a back door and then buying a vape pen in a 7-Eleven.

Police said she texted a friend about a customer with a “bad vibe” moments before her killing.

Comments / 1

Related
foxla.com

Shawn Laval Smith: Suspected killer of Brianna Kupfer has a long history of arrests

Shawn Laval Smith, the suspected killer of 24-year-old UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer, has a decade-long criminal history that spans both coasts. Los Angeles police have launched a hunt for Smith, 31, after Kupfer was found stabbed to death at her furniture store job last week. Smith remained on the loose early Wednesday and police have said that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
People

Suspect Identified in Fatal Stabbing of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer, 24

Local authorities have identified a suspect in connection to the death of 24-year-old graduate student Brianna Kupfer, who was stabbed while working at a Los Angeles high-end furniture store last week. The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for Shawn Laval Smith, 31, who is considered "armed and dangerous" and...
CBS LA

Suspect ID’d As Shawn Laval Smith In Murder Of Brianna Kupfer, Hancock Park Furniture Store Employee Found Stabbed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities identified a man wanted in the last week’s murder of an employee at a furniture store in Hancock Park. Shawn Laval Smith Tuesday night, police identified the suspect as Shawn Laval Smith. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911 immediately. Thanks to private donations, a $50,000 reward offered by the city for information leading to Smith’s arrest has risen to $250,000. “We will find this vicious criminal, we will arrest him and we will get him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
The Independent

George Floyd officers trial: Defence says Derek Chauvin ‘called all of the shots’ in Black man’s killing

A defence attorney for one of the three former police officers charged in connection to George Floyd’s murder has claimed that convicted killer Derek Chauvin “called all of the shots” during the deadly encounter.Tom Plunkett, the lawyer for J Alexander Kueng, sought to pin all the blame for Mr Floyd’s death on Chauvin as he gave his opening statements in the federal trial on Monday.Mr Plunkett said that Mr Kueng was only a rookie cop when he was involved in the fatal arrest of the Black man outside a convenience store in Minneapolis back on 25 May 2020.Mr Kueng and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Laval#Covid#Lapd#Croft House
fox4news.com

Brianna Kupfer murder: Alleged suspect Shawn Laval Smith taken into custody in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - Shawn Laval Smith, the suspected killer of Brianna Kupfer, was taken into custody Wednesday in Pasadena in connection with the 24-year-old UCLA grad student's stabbing death, authorities confirmed to FOX 11. He was arrested by Pasadena police officers around 11:50 a.m. at a bus stop near the...
smobserved.com

LAPD Names 31 year old homeless man as chief Suspect in Murder of Brianna Kupfer

The LAPD has named a homeless man as the prime suspect in the stabbing murder of Brianna Kupfer, 24. The murder has shocked Los Angeles and the rest of the United States. The 24 year old graduate student was working alone at a furniture store in the high end part of Hancock Park, an area that had been regarded as safe previously.
CBS DFW

Police Identify Oscar Rosales As Suspect In Texas Deputy Constable Charles Galloway Slaying

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the weekend shooting death of Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, as Oscar Rosales, 51. If you have any information about the case or Oscar Rosales’ whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). They said Rosales shot and killed Galloway during a traffic stop, then got back in his vehicle and drove off. Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. To Rosales, Finner said: “The best thing...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Oxygen

Shawn Laval Smith Officially Charged In Murder Of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

The man suspected of stabbing a woman to death at an upscale Los Angeles furniture store earlier this month has officially been charged in her murder. Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was identified as a suspect in the Jan. 13 murder of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer just days after a customer found the 24-year-old Pacific Palisades woman in a pool of blood at Croft House, where she worked.
The Independent

Murder suspect in front of crown court judge after pensioner killed in attack

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge for the first time accused of the murder of an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack.Vasile Culea was arrested after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire which also left her 88-year-old husband Ken with critical injuries.A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.The 33-year-old suspect appeared at Derby Crown Court in a blue sweatshirt on Tuesday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.The charges allege...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

LAPD Deems Bomb Threat At USC As Non-Credible, Reopens Area

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department discovered no credible threats around Galen Center at USC and reopened the area to the public. According to LAPD, the threat was phoned in at around 10 p.m. after the USC Men’s Basketball game ended. The caller claimed there was a truck filled with explosives outside of the venue. Officers investigated the threat and deemed that there were no credible threats in the area. “LAPD has confirmed there are no credible threats at this time and the area is now clear for public access,” USC Department of Public Safety tweeted. The LAPD could not confirm the arena was evacuated, however, there have been multiple reports that attendees were evacuated from the area. Thank you DPS officers and partners at @LAPDHQ for your prompt response to an earlier threat in the Galen Center. LAPD has confirmed there are no credible threats at this time and the area is now clear for public access. For additional information, please reach out to LAPD. — USC DPS (@USCDPS) January 25, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Foul play not suspected in death of man ‘whose body was taken to post office’

Police have said foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body is reported to have been brought into a post office in an attempt to collect his pension. Officers in Ireland are investigating reports two men carried the body into the store before fleeing when challenged by staff. The man, named locally as Peadar Doyle, was found to be dead at the post office in the town of Carlow. A Garda spokesperson said a post mortem had been concluded on Saturday, with the findings not being made public “for operational reasons”. They added: “Foul play...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jury in citizen’s arrest case told public ‘must not take law into own hands’

The public are not allowed to take the law into their own hands, a jury trying a man accused of suffocating a suspected burglar has been told.Full-time carer Nathan Smith, 38, is accused of killing 43-year-old Craig Wiltshire, who suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest when the defendant tackled him in the street and pinned him down.Smith restrained Mr Wiltshire for 12 minutes in a Bristol suburb before police arrived in the early hours of November 20 2019, and for nine of those minutes he had his knee on his back.The victim died in hospital from catastrophic brain damage two weeks later.In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

456K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy