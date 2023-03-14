Open in App
Montana State
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana Best of Montana Free Marketing Kit

By Chris Muhlenfeld,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TU51j_0dpP1Bf500

All of the digital marketing files that you could ever want to get the word out about nominating and voting for your business! You'll find marketing images at sizes that will fit any need, from web banners to social media posts to email signatures.

Nomination Phase: March 15 - April 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSvCJ_0dpP1Bf500

Nomination Phase: Download .ZIP Archive With All Files

This .ZIP archive contains 38 digital assets that you can use for various channels. It includes sizes to fit just about everything you could need, including website banners, Facebook posts/stories, Instagram posts/stories, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148hUN_0dpP1Bf500

Nomination Poster

Download a nomination poster to post in your business next to cash registers, high-traffic areas, on your door, and anywhere else you can think of! It includes a QR code for convenience. This PDF is included with the above .ZIP archive but is also provided here as a standalone file for your convenience.

Voting Phase: June 15 - July 20

Voting Phase: Coming Soon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGCtc_0dpP1Bf500

Voting Phase: Coming Soon!

Winners Phase: September 15 & Onward

Downloadable Assets Coming Soon!

