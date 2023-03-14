Distinctly Montana Best of Montana Free Marketing Kit

This .ZIP archive contains 38 digital assets that you can use for various channels. It includes sizes to fit just about everything you could need, including website banners, Facebook posts/stories, Instagram posts/stories, and more!

Nomination Poster Download a nomination poster to post in your business next to cash registers, high-traffic areas, on your door, and anywhere else you can think of! It includes a QR code for convenience. This PDF is included with the above .ZIP archive but is also provided here as a standalone file for your convenience.