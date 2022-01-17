ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

How Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker's training helped fellow hostages survive the Texas synagogue attack

By Holly Yan
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Behind Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker's warm, disarming smile is a leader who's willing to throw a chair at an armed man holding his congregants...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Rabbi Held Hostage In Texas Synagogue Reached Out To NYC Rabbi

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the four people who were being held hostage at a synagogue Saturday “are out alive and safe.” A rabbi and at least three other hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue in Coneyville, Texas, a suburb in Dallas-Fort Worth. An armed man interrupted a service Saturday morning, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui. Siddiqui is a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentenced in Texas federal prison for trying to kill U.S. military officers in Afghanistan. As the hostage situation unfolded, law enforcement in New York City learned that a local rabbi received a phone call from the rabbi who was being held hostage, the NYPD confirmed to CBS2. Police say during the conversation, the two rabbis discussed Siddiqui’s imprisonment. She was convicted in a New York federal court in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida. Although no threats have been received, the NYPD has deployed the critical response command team to several Jewish houses of worship in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Texas hostage siege - latest: Malik Faisal Akram’s motive probed as rabbi recounts synagogue attack

A multinational investigation is underway after a British man allegedly held four people hostage for 10 hours at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday.The hostage-taker, identified by authorities as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram from Lancashire in the UK, held the worshippers at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, outside Fort Worth. A Facebook livestream of the Shabbat service was left running at first, and remote viewers heard him speaking to police.After hours of tense negotiations with a hostage rescue teams, Akram was shot and killed in a reported firefight with authorities.Many details about the attack have yet to become clear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Colleyville, TX
Colleyville, TX
Society
NBC New York

One Hostage Released From Texas Synagogue; Rabbi, Others Still Held

Texas authorities were negotiating with a man who is said to have taken hostage of a rabbi and others Saturday during services at a Dallas-Fort Worth synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting in a live stream. The man is demanding the release of a federal prisoner who was...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Texas hostage siege: Malik Faisal Akram’s motive probed as rabbi recounts synagogue attack

A multinational investigation is underway after a British man allegedly held four people hostage for 10 hours at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday.The hostage-taker, identified by authorities as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram from Lancashire in the UK, held the worshippers at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, outside Fort Worth. A Facebook livestream of the Shabbat service was left running at first, and remote viewers heard him speaking to police.After hours of tense negotiations with a hostage rescue teams, Akram was shot and killed in a reported firefight with authorities.Many details about the attack have yet to become clear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfuv.org

The Texas synagogue rabbi credited security training for...

By — The man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue on Saturday and died after a stand-off with police was 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, the FBI said in a statement on Sunday. There was "no indication" that other individuals were involved in the incident, the bureau...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolf Blitzer
KABC

Terrorist’s Brother Speaks After TX Synagogue Attack- Contradicts Hostage Rabbi’s Account

(Blackburn, England) — The brother of the man behind a terror attack at a Texas synagogue claims -despite The rabbi of the synagogue, who was a hostage, saying they escaped- he released the hostages before FBI agents stormed the building. Gulbar Akram wrote in a Facebook post that his brother, Malik, suffers from mental health issues. He says his brother is known to police and has a criminal record. They do not know how he was allowed to get a visa to travel to America in late December.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Who is Congregation Beth Israel’s Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker?

CONGREGATION Beth Israel is under lockdown as authorities negotiate a hostage situation at the synagogue. The congregation was in the middle of their morning Shabbat service when the suspect stormed into the building. Who is Congregation Beth Israel's Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker?. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is a clergy member at Congregation...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
wkzo.com

Rabbi threw chair at Texas synagogue hostage-taker before escaping

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A rabbi who was among four Jewish congregants taken captive at a Dallas-area synagogue said on Monday that he and others managed to escape after he threw a chair at the hostage-taker and then rushed for an exit door. The ten-hour siege Saturday at the Congregation...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbis#Fbi#Hostage Crisis#Cbs#Secure Community Network#Jewish#Anti Semitic
blackchronicle.com

Colleyville synagogue hostage: How the rabbi, hostages escaped

DALLAS — The standoff had lasted more than 11 hours, and Charlie Cytron-Walker, the rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel, knew the situation wasn’t improving. Cytron-Walker and two other men were still being held hostage, as they had been most of the day Saturday, inside their synagogue in Colleyville. None of the hostages had been hurt.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS Denver

‘Add More Light’: Colorado’s Jewish Community On Alert Following Distribution Of Hateful Fliers

DENVER (CBS4) – As anti-Semitism rises throughout the country, Colorado’s Jewish community is witnessing hate speech in their own neighborhoods. Hurtful flyers have recently been distributed throughout the Denver metro area from a group familiar to anti-Semitic groups. “Anti-Semitism numbers are out the roof here in Colorado. Last year was the second highest, just one more than it had been the year before, of hate crimes against Jewish people,” said Scott Levin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League. (credit: CBS) Levin says he’s familiar with the group responsible. They’ve spread hate through Colorado before. The ADL has been in touch with local police...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Cytron-Walker described as 'menschy guy' by area rabbis

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, spoke of love and gratitude at a Jan. 17 healing service – showing a familiar quality to Ohio rabbis who knew him in his youth, as a rabbinical student and today. In Texas, Rabbi Daniel Utley told...
BEACHWOOD, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

Cheryl Hines Calls Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Invoking Anne Frank in Vaccines Speech “Reprehensible”

Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates. During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945. “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

847K+
Followers
128K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy