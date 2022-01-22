ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Injuries vs. MVP: What the 49ers need to do to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

By Chris Alvarez
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9zRl_0dpGEZkk00

After a thrilling 23-17 win in Texas to defeat the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers now make their way to Wisconsin's Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Saturday night.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers pull off road upset at Dallas Cowboys in 'roller coaster' matchup

ABC7 News Sports Reporter Chris Alvarez caught up with the host of ESPN's "NFL Live," Laura Rutledge, to get her take from a national perspective on this weekend's game in Green Bay.

COMING UP CLUTCH AGAINST THE COWBOYS

"I do think we should be switching the conversation to what the 49ers have done this season and what they did in the game," said Rutledge.

Rutledge highlighted that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played an efficient game, outside of the one interception on Sunday, and believes Deebo Samuel will be key in this playoff run.

INJURY CONCERNS

Health will be an issue, as defensive end Nick Bosa is in concussion protocol and linebacker Fred Warner is dealing with an ankle sprain.

Late Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Garoppolo has a slight sprain in his right throwing shoulder after getting hurt sometime in the 2nd quarter in Dallas.

PREVIEWING THE PACKERS

"The Packers are going to be a tough game for whoever is going to play them at Lambeau," said Rutledge.

Green Bay is led by Northern California native and former Cal star Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP and Rutledge believes limiting the future hall of famer will be key for the 49ers on Saturday night.

"The reality is when you have a guy like Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, who is very rarely uncomfortable and will most likely once again win the MVP in back to back years, it's so hard to focus on trying to eliminate what he's going to do," said Rutledge.

"If that's the case you kind of have to say how are we (the 49ers) going to score more points so we are in situation at the end of the game where we (the 49ers) are in it," said Rutledge.

She also highlighted the importance of getting tight end George Kittle involved in the game plan and creating mismatches against the Packers defense.

"Coaching is going to factor in big time. Really good coaches, especially at this point in the postseason, when we look back at the game, that ends up being the determining factor," said Rutledge.

Be sure to catch NFL Live weekdays on ESPN, 1 p.m. Pacific.

Go here for the latest news and playoff updates on the San Francisco 49ers .

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Why Ex-NFL QB Strongly Advises Aaron Rodgers Not To Join Broncos

In wake of the Broncos landing their new head coach, many already are banking on Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to Denver. Denver on Wednesday night reportedly hired Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers on several occasions has vocalized how highly he thinks of Hackett and the Mile High City should be an attractive quarterback destination for a variety of reasons.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams: ESPN makes this bold Jimmy Garoppolo prediction

ESPN's Football Power Index has the Los Angeles Rams owning a 59.4 percent chance of breaking a six-game losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers and doing so in the NFC Championship Game. Rams beat writer Lindsey Thiry predicts a 28-24 Rams victory. However, ESPN's 49ers beat writer, Nick Wagoner,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wants 1 Thing From Future Team

Just last week, the Green Bay Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers once again in the playoffs. For Aaron Rodgers, it might have been his last game as a member of the Packers. The reigning NFL MVP – and likely MVP once again this season – left the door open for a multitude of possibilities.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Rutledge
Person
George Kittle
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Late Friday night a report emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants one thing from his future team. The reigning NFL MVP doesn’t want to lose two of his current wide receivers. According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, Rodgers wants to play with wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Cowboys#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Abc7 News Sports#Espn#Packers#Cal
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Had A Message For 49ers Fans Today

The San Francisco 49ers will head down the California coast to Los Angeles this weekend to take on the Rams in the NFC Championship game. And Jimmy Garoppolo is hoping that the fanbase will do the same. On Wednesday, the 49ers quarterback called for the franchise’s faithful supporters to descend...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
detroitsportsnation.com

Jacksonville Jaguars decide on new head coach AND general manager

According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided on a new head coach AND a new general manager. Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
The Independent

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée hits out at ‘shameful’ hate after being blasted for spraying champagne

Brittany Matthews has hit out at “pathetic” and “shameful” trolls on social media who called her out for spraying champagne on unsuspecting spectators from a balcony after Kansas’ all-star Quarterback’s wild win over Buffalo bills.Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée and mother of his child, Ms Matthews, has responded to the criticism by sharing a series of supportive tweets she has been receiving from her friends and also launched an anti-bullying campaign.“I find it pretty pathetic that people care more about clicks & engagement more than someone’s well being. Let’s be better,” Ms Matthews said in a tweet on Thursday.Ms Matthews had to...
NFL
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy