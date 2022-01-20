ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best budget soundbars in 2022: Boost your listening for less

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
Don't Miss : Friday's deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more

VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Voice Assistant Compatible, Includes Remote Control – SB2021n-J6

Rating: 4.5 Stars

Ultra-Compact 2.1 Design Experience
Powerful Performance Brilliant clarity
Simple Setup, Streaming & Control
2.1-Channel Sound
Full-Range Speakers

Make your viewing experience elite when you’re streaming a show, watching a movie, or rooting on your favorite team. Everybody knows you want to be immersed in your TV when you’re trying to watch something engrossing. But how can you do that on a budget? It can be difficult, as you might have spent a lot on your TV but now realize you want more in terms of sound. That’s why budget soundbars are something you should keep an eye on.

A soundbar will enhance your listening experience by delivering more bass and treble to wherever you’re using it. They are long speakers that deliver upgraded sound. Finding the right one for your home and, more importantly, your budget shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. We’ve taken a look at some of the best budget soundbars on the market (ones under $200) and highlighted them below. See our picks and upgrade your entertainment unit.

Best budget soundbar overall: Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Image source: Bose/Amazon

Pros: Universal remote control, dialogue mode makes the words pop

Cons: Updated version costs a lot more, no AirPlay or Cast

If you’re looking for a soundbar that provides great sound quality and won’t cost you too much, the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar is a smart choice. This is a single soundbar that can fit almost anywhere in your home, even if you want to mount it. You’ll notice a distinct improvement in the sound quality compared to your TV speakers alone. There is a setting for Dialogue mode that makes every word and detail of a scene stand out. You can plug this into your TV using an optical coaxial or analog audio cable.

You’ll be able to connect your music wirelessly, thanks to the Bluetooth capabilities, though unfortunately there’s no Google Cast or AirPlay 2 connectivity. The universal remote allows you to control the TV, bass, Bluetooth connections, and more. There isn’t a USB connection and if you want the upgraded version, it’ll cost you even more. But this couldn’t be easier to set up and it weighs less than four pounds.



Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black

Price: $199.00
Buy Now

Best soundbar with a subwoofer: VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X

Vizio 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X Image source: Vizio/Amazon

Pros: 2.1-channel sound experience fills the room, works great for movies, music, or gaming

Cons: Set up can be tricky, no AirPlay or Google Cast

Enriching your sound even further with a subwoofer makes a lot of sense, which is why the Vizio 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X made our best budget soundbars list. This delivers an ultra-compact design experience that delivers the performance of a much larger set. The two speakers can blend easily into your entertainment setup. You’ll love the deep bass and enhanced sound quality combined with the Dolby Audio support. The 2.1-channel sound experience will fill the room, so people in the back can hear just as well as those in front.

The two speakers offer full-range sound and the subwoofer delivers more bass than you’d expect for the price. The included cables make the setup simple. Also, you can use Bluetooth connectivity for music, podcasts, and more. The speakers will need to be near each other, so you will have to find the best ways to place them in your home. Unfortunately, like the Bose soundbar, this option does not support Google Cast or Apple AirPlay.


VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Voice Assis…

Price: $149.99
Buy Now

Best soundbar with built-in streaming: Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar Image source: Roku

Pros: Built-in 4K Roku streaming device, unique sound settings to boost quality

Cons: Getting sound to match up perfectly may take adding more equipment

The Roku Streambar can take care of a lot of entertainment for you. This has a built-in 4K Roku streaming device in it, allowing you to turn your TV into a smart one. You have access to apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, as well as 200 channels with The Roku Channel. You can stream in HD, 4K, and HDR picture with color optimized for your TV. Did we mention it’s also a soundbar?

This has four internal speakers that will your room with sound featuring Dolby Audio. There are sound settings that allow you to lower the sound during commercials, boost the volume of voices, and optimize it for night listening. The advanced audio engineering in the Roku OS adds rich depth to music and makes your TV easier to hear. Control your TV and the Streambar from the Roku Voice Remote. It may take some time to get your audio to sync up exactly how you want it.

Perhaps even more helpful than the audio features is the smart home compatibility. This soundbar supports AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit — so it’s a great option for those within Apple’s ecosystem.


Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Vo…

Price: $105.00
You Save: $24.99 (19%)
Buy Now

Best value soundbar: TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer

The TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel soundbar set up with a 4K smart TV. Image source: TCL/Amazon

Pros: Wireless subwoofer, specialized sound modes

Cons: Have to upgrade for Dolby Atmos, no AirPlay or Cast

It’s hard not to like how much you get for the price with the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer . This features Dolby Digital decoding to maximize sound clarity and create enough sound to fill the room. The wireless subwoofer can be placed where you need it in order to increase the bass and sound in your room. You can hook the soundbar up via HDMI, optical, or Bluetooth connections. It doesn’t take long to set up.

There are specialized sound modes, such as Movies, Music, and News that let you get the most out of our specific listening experience. You can stream music wirelessly with your Bluetooth-enabled device, but not through AirPlay 2 or Google Cast. The soundbar has a low profile that is easy to place on an entertainment unit or mount. It’s simple to connect this with a Roku TV.


TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth – TS6110, 240W…

Price: $98.99
You Save: $31.00 (24%)
Buy Now

Best budget soundbar for your desk: Razer Leviathan

Razer Leviathan Image source: Razer/Amazon

Pros: 5.1 Channel Surround Sound, space-saving design

Cons: Doesn’t come with a remote

For esports competitors, the Razer Leviathan soundbar and subwoofer setup can boost your gaming. This features immersive 5.1 Channel Surround Sound to get you into the game. This is great to sync up with your desktop or laptop and can easily be placed on your desk or near a TV. The Bluetooth 4.0 Aptx is ideal for streaming music wirelessly. The speaker comes with a dedicated subwoofer that boosts your bass and provides deep, enriching power.

The frequency response is 180Hz – 20kHz. Thanks to the cutting-edge Dolby technology and superior sound drivers, you’ll find yourself into your game more than ever before. This is 30% shorter than average soundbars, allowing you to fit it into your setup. There are three equalizer settings that let you tune the speakers to your preferred offerings. This doesn’t come with a remote, so you will have to go to it to adjust the settings.


RAZER Leviathan: Dolby 5.1 Suround Sound – Bluetooth aptX Technology – Dedicated Powerful Subwo…

Price: $199.99
Buy Now

Check out our picks for the best soundbars !

The post Best budget soundbars in 2022: Boost your listening for less appeared first on BGR .

BGR.com

BGR.com

