Kentucky State

99.5 WKDQ

Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
99.5 WKDQ

Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?

When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
99.5 WKDQ

Alabama Give $25,000 to Flood Relief Efforts in Kentucky

Alabama made a sizable donation to the relief efforts in eastern Kentucky after recent flooding wreaked havoc on several communities in July. Founding members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry presented the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky with a check for $25,000 ahead of their performance at the Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg, Kentucky on August 6.
99.5 WKDQ

Sliced Bacon was Invented in Indiana But Its Creators Don’t Seem to Get Credit for It

I could start this piece by going on and on and on and on about how wonderful bacon is. I could talk about how great it is to eat on its own, or how much better it makes other foods, like hamburgers, when paired together. I could suggest that whoever first figured out that curing pork resulted in the savory deliciousness that is bacon should be strongly considered for sainthood. That's what I could do, but I won't because you already know all that. I mean, you clicked on this article because you saw the word, "bacon," right? If you didn't believe all these things, you wouldn't be here.
99.5 WKDQ

Did You Know You Can Grow Cacti Outside in Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois?

The days are becoming noticeably shorter as we enter into another seasonal transition. Hot and humid summer days will soon be gone as the chill of autumn approaches. If you consider yourself to be a bit of a horticulture enthusiast you might be thinking the season of planting and growing is over. I'm here to say, believe it or not, it isn't. I'm not talking about fall-colored mums either, but different species of cacti.
99.5 WKDQ

So. Illinois Food Truck Debuts New “Stranger Things” Inspired Burger

One of the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 has got to be season 4 of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. After impatiently waiting for nearly three years, fans (myself included) were chomping at the bit to see what would happen next to our friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Little did we know that two of the new characters introduced in season 4 would make such an impression on us. There can be no doubt that Eddie Munson (played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn) stole the show and our hearts this season - but there is another equally important character that is getting some love here in the Hoosier state.
99.5 WKDQ

What is 100% Worse When Wet? KY, IL and IN Residents Share Hilarious Answers

Water is everywhere. It covers more than half the Earth, our bodies are made up of mostly water, and of course, we need to consume it on a consistent basis to stay alive. We use it to cook, clean ourselves, and there's nothing like jumping into a pool of it to get some relief from the sun on the hot and humid days of summer in the Midwest. As important and beneficial as it is to our day-to-day lives, there are times when it's an unwelcome guest; like when a pipe bursts in your home, or it floods streets after heavy rain. There are also those times when it's just annoying and ruins a moment.
99.5 WKDQ

2022 Free Family Events You Can Find Around So. Indiana and Western Kentucky

Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.
99.5 WKDQ

Why These Kentucky Invaders are Tough to Conquer [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
99.5 WKDQ

10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair

The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
99.5 WKDQ

Midwest Man Pleads With Hobby Lobby Facebook Group to Ban His Wife in Hilarious Post

Oh, it's that time of year. The time when we start decorating our home for consecutive upcoming holidays. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas decorations abound. For me and many others, Hobby Lobby is where it's at. I love that store so much, that I joined a Facebook group with other Hobby Lobby fanatics. Everyone in the group shares great tips, tricks, and hacks to make the most of what I like to call, the decorating season.
99.5 WKDQ

‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]

Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

