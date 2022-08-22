Read full article on original website
Have You Filed? Illinois’ Google Lawsuit Deadline Is Coming Up
There's been quite a bit of lawsuit activity involving big tech companies and their dealings in Illinois over the last couple of years, mainly having to do with these companies ignoring the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). Illinois was one of the first states to address how different businesses...
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Kentucky and How Safe Is It…or Isn’t It?
I just got back from vacation, and I did what I always do. I wore my slip-ons so I could tuck them neatly under the front seat of the car while driving. Yes, when it comes to long distances, I love to drive barefoot. I ENJOY BAREFOOT DRIVING. And, if...
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
Eastern KY Schools Desperately Need Books to Replenish Libraries Lost in the Flooding
One wonders just how long it will take for eastern Kentucky to regain its footing after flooding that has devastated the area over the past month. And that's a far more potent statement than it, at first, appears to be; it has BEEN a month since the rains that led to the majority of the catastrophic flood waters fell on the eastern part of the Commonwealth.
Kentucky Ranks One of the Most Dangerous States to Drive In [VIDEO]
The Bluegrass State is known for a great many wonderful things but in a recent study driving is not one of them. Kentucky ranks in the top 10 Most Dangerous States to drive in. WHAT DO OUR HIGHWAYS SAY ABOUT US?. Over a period of ten years, data was collected...
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
Alabama Give $25,000 to Flood Relief Efforts in Kentucky
Alabama made a sizable donation to the relief efforts in eastern Kentucky after recent flooding wreaked havoc on several communities in July. Founding members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry presented the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky with a check for $25,000 ahead of their performance at the Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg, Kentucky on August 6.
Sliced Bacon was Invented in Indiana But Its Creators Don’t Seem to Get Credit for It
I could start this piece by going on and on and on and on about how wonderful bacon is. I could talk about how great it is to eat on its own, or how much better it makes other foods, like hamburgers, when paired together. I could suggest that whoever first figured out that curing pork resulted in the savory deliciousness that is bacon should be strongly considered for sainthood. That's what I could do, but I won't because you already know all that. I mean, you clicked on this article because you saw the word, "bacon," right? If you didn't believe all these things, you wouldn't be here.
Did You Know You Can Grow Cacti Outside in Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois?
The days are becoming noticeably shorter as we enter into another seasonal transition. Hot and humid summer days will soon be gone as the chill of autumn approaches. If you consider yourself to be a bit of a horticulture enthusiast you might be thinking the season of planting and growing is over. I'm here to say, believe it or not, it isn't. I'm not talking about fall-colored mums either, but different species of cacti.
Wisconsin Mother and Son Strip, do Karate, Steal Muffin Mix From Walmart
When the going gets good...or something. ClumsyCrooks. Back in 2019, be glad you weren't in the Eau Claire, Wisconsin around 8:30 pm on April 11th. Things got weird, and then got weirder. This is like the set up for a bad pro wrestling "skit" on AEW...Yes, this is THAT bad.
So. Illinois Food Truck Debuts New “Stranger Things” Inspired Burger
One of the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 has got to be season 4 of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. After impatiently waiting for nearly three years, fans (myself included) were chomping at the bit to see what would happen next to our friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Little did we know that two of the new characters introduced in season 4 would make such an impression on us. There can be no doubt that Eddie Munson (played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn) stole the show and our hearts this season - but there is another equally important character that is getting some love here in the Hoosier state.
What is 100% Worse When Wet? KY, IL and IN Residents Share Hilarious Answers
Water is everywhere. It covers more than half the Earth, our bodies are made up of mostly water, and of course, we need to consume it on a consistent basis to stay alive. We use it to cook, clean ourselves, and there's nothing like jumping into a pool of it to get some relief from the sun on the hot and humid days of summer in the Midwest. As important and beneficial as it is to our day-to-day lives, there are times when it's an unwelcome guest; like when a pipe bursts in your home, or it floods streets after heavy rain. There are also those times when it's just annoying and ruins a moment.
2022 Free Family Events You Can Find Around So. Indiana and Western Kentucky
Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.
Why These Kentucky Invaders are Tough to Conquer [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. ALMOST LIKE JOHNNY CASH...'I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE, MAN'...AGAIN, ALMOST. In fact, I've visited 45 states and have seen some really cool things I'm sure...
Midwest Man Pleads With Hobby Lobby Facebook Group to Ban His Wife in Hilarious Post
Oh, it's that time of year. The time when we start decorating our home for consecutive upcoming holidays. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas decorations abound. For me and many others, Hobby Lobby is where it's at. I love that store so much, that I joined a Facebook group with other Hobby Lobby fanatics. Everyone in the group shares great tips, tricks, and hacks to make the most of what I like to call, the decorating season.
‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]
Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
