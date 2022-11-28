ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Car Upgrades You Should Never Spend Your Money On

By Terence Loose
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngWs7_0dp5X5ZK00

1. A Massive Rear Wing

Unless you commute to work in a Formula 1 race car, avoid this car modification. Because whatever the race car driver in you might think, it does not look cool, said Matt Degen, senior associate editor for Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com . "Let's be honest: If your car had the kind of performance that demanded the stability and downforce for which a wing is intended, it would already come with it," Degen said. "Slapping one on isn't fooling anybody."

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9ZBF_0dp5X5ZK00

2. Racing Stripes

What do these and a giant wing on the trunk have in common? They won't make your car any faster, Degen said. "If you have a dedicated track car that you race on weekends, sure, why not. But painting stripes on your 25-year-old economy car or the family minivan will do nothing but incite laughs from everyone else who knows better," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnVoT_0dp5X5ZK00

3. Scissor Doors

Sorry, but turning your Mazda into a Lamborghini is never, ever going to work. Worse, this car modification can not only hurt the resale value of your car, but it can be dangerous, said Shayrgo Barazi, an automotive engineer. "For example, if the car rolls over, it can be very difficult for emergency workers to get the door open due to the hinge design," Barazi said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nlQ6R_0dp5X5ZK00

4. Lowered SUVs

Congratulations, you've hit the trifecta of bad car modifications all in one: This one is not only terrible for resale, but also dangerous and just plain illogical, said Ryan McElroy, features editor of Car Keys , a car consumer information site. "Aside from the fact that it completely and utterly defeats the point of buying an SUV, lowering your car to within an inch of its life can also be extremely dangerous, as it'll negatively affect the car's handling," McElroy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfFMe_0dp5X5ZK00

5. Giant Rims

You might think giant rims look cool, but Barazi noted that those oversized rims dramatically change the suspension geometry originally designed for your vehicle, thus causing the car to handle poorly. "This is especially a big deal if you need to perform a rapid lane change or maneuver around an obstacle in the road," Barazi said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKcOC_0dp5X5ZK00

6. Tint Jobs

When professionally done, tinting gives the vehicle a distinguished appearance, provides shade and affords privacy, Barazi said. "But if the installer is inexperienced or uses cheap tint material, then the tint tends to bubble up and appear tacky and cheap," he said, adding that this ruins the aesthetics of the car and reduces its value in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvSKM_0dp5X5ZK00

7. Wing Doors

Different than scissor doors, some of the most iconic cars of all time have featured winged doors -- be it the incredible Mercedes-Benz 300SL, the DeLorean DMC-12 made famous by the "Back to the Future" franchise or, more recently, the Tesla Model X, McElroy said. But if you don't drive an exotic vehicle, he advised sparing yourself some ridicule. "That sound you're hearing is laughter, and no, they're not with you," McElroy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tGIw_0dp5X5ZK00

8. Outrageous Body Kits

A relic from the days of "The Fast and the Furious," body kits were once popular but have faded from the aftermarket car parts scene, Barazi said. "The ironic thing is that in most cases aftermarket body panels make vehicles less aerodynamic and decrease the aesthetic appeal that the car originally had," he said. He added that most body kits are made of cheap polyurethane that cracks easily and rarely fits correctly, leaving hideous gaps between the bumpers and the rest of the body panels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRSo2_0dp5X5ZK00

9. Coffee-Can Muffler

Exhaust systems from the factory decrease noise pollution and make for a comfortable, noise-free ride. "Coffee-can mufflers almost always have an obnoxious, raspy tone that makes you want to rip your ears out," Barazi said. "From a resale perspective, installing a coffee-can muffler will definitely reduce the value of your ride considering only a small percentage of car buyers are interested in attracting so much attention to themselves."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBqvu_0dp5X5ZK00

10. Booming Sound System

Everyone in hearing range gets it: You really like music with bass. But there's a difference between immersive, audiophile-grade sound systems and those bass-only aftermarket systems merely meant to go boom, KBB's Degen said. "Beyond making your car sound like a rattle trap to anyone outside -- and vibrating the bones of anyone unlucky enough to be your passenger -- they're just annoying and could possibly violate noise ordinances," Degen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrEPc_0dp5X5ZK00

11. Neon Lights

Popularized after the original "The Fast and the Furious" movie, neon lights -- especially ones that give off glowing ground effects -- have lost their luster and are now just considered tacky, Barazi said. "Neon lights are not cool. Period," he said. The only positive, McElroy said, is that drivers can spot you a mile off and adjust their course correctly -- to avoid you. "They also give ants a nice suntan," McElroy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCnHW_0dp5X5ZK00

12. Performance Chips

As early as 2015, prosecutors were warning that the popular $69 GForce Performance Chip was a fraudulent gimmick based on false advertising. Nearly half a decade later, and so-called performance chips still promise to boost fuel economy, reduce emissions and even add dozens of horsepower to cars. They do not do any of those things, but they have been known to turn on check-engine lights and void warranties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtuTb_0dp5X5ZK00

13. Fuel Line Magnets

Fuel line magnets are one of many devices that claim to increase fuel economy, extend a car's miles per gallon and save drivers money by using science to somehow enhance molecules found in gasoline, in this case by creating a magnetic field. Fuel line magnets have been around since the 1980s and, despite wild claims by manufacturers, study after study has proven what common sense should have made clear: Since none of the molecules in gasoline react to magnetism, they simply don't work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X93N2_0dp5X5ZK00

14. Fuel Ionizers

Fuel ionizers are another line of hoax fuel-saving products. By attaching one to the fuel line between the injector and the fuel pump, they're marketed as creating an "ionic field" that does sciencey stuff to gas on a molecular level to make it burn more thoroughly. The truth is, modern fuel injection systems spray a very fine mist of fuel into the combustion chamber, virtually none of which is wasted, with or without ionization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggsWz_0dp5X5ZK00

15. Intake Vortex Devices

Like so many other fuel-efficiency snake oil products, intake vortex devices rely on drivers misunderstanding how their engines work. The idea that cars can benefit from add-ons like intake vortex devices, which attempt to alter the amount of airflow into the combustion chamber, ignores the fact that modern cars rely on complex computers to continuously adjust airflow to match fuel intake and vice versa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZSNL_0dp5X5ZK00

16. Hydrogen Generators

This class of fuel-efficiency gimmickry is based on the idea that hydrogen is a more powerful fuel than gasoline, which it may be, but it's simply not as practical for cars. Hydrogen generators claim to create hydrogen by separating it from oxygen found in your car's water supply and redirecting it to your fuel supply. One problem is that the kind of electrolysis devices used for this could only produce the tiniest amounts of hydrogen. But in order to do so, it places enormous strain on your alternator, which the device uses to bleed power from your vehicle's electrical system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWRUb_0dp5X5ZK00

17. Fuel Vapor Injectors

Like the other so-called fuel-enhancing devices, the concept of fuel vapor injectors doesn't pass muster with people who understand how engines work. By adding this fuel-vaporizing device, the best you can hope for is performance identical to that which you would have achieved if you had let your factory-installed fuel-injection system do the heavy lifting. At worst, it can degrade performance by forcing your engine to run "rich" with too much fuel and not enough air. With all so-called fuel enhancers, ask yourself why manufacturers wouldn't simply add these devices in the factory if real fuel savings could be achieved with a part that costs just a few bucks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2pY2_0dp5X5ZK00

18. Whistle Tips

Whistle tips are metal fittings welded into your exhaust pipe. By forcing the exhaust through a constricted pathway, they make an otherwise normal car obnoxiously loud for no reason. California outlawed them (correctly) shortly after they emerged in the early 2000s and other jurisdictions followed suit. Even if they're not directly illegal where you live, they're magnets for traffic stops and you can almost certainly receive a citation for violating a local noise ordinance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5UQn_0dp5X5ZK00

19. Anti-Static Straps

Anyone who has ever received a shock from opening their car door knows that the discharge of built-up static electricity can be annoying and jarring. It almost certainly cannot, however, be prevented by installing rubber straps embedded with conductive materials that dangle from the undercarriage and make contact with the ground. Anti-static straps promise to remove static electricity by grounding the vehicle, but they deliver only on dragging a foreign object on the road every time you drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNJ9G_0dp5X5ZK00

20. Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

Although they seem like a good idea and are likely to improve dramatically over the next few years, most rain-sensing wipers aren't quite yet up to the task. Their sensors can trigger them on even when there's no rain, they can speed up or slow down beyond the individual driver's liking, and they can make complacent drivers forget to switch on their headlights when their wipers come on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPbst_0dp5X5ZK00

21. Oversized Wheels and Tires

The decision to upgrade to larger wheels at the dealership will end up costing you every time you have to pay an oversized price to replace them. Stick to the smaller, less expensive tires your car comes with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgO5x_0dp5X5ZK00

22. Heated Car Seats

Heated car seats can be a nice luxury to have, but they can add a big chunk of change to the cost of your vehicle. Instead, consider buying a heated seat cover. You can find ones specially designed for car seats for around $25 on Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwf6x_0dp5X5ZK00

23. Car Headlight Wipers

Sure, it can be a pain to clear ice and snow from your headlights, but paying for car headlight wipers can be a pain on their own. The wipers are fragile, prone to breaking and are expensive to fix, Reader's Digest reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fjjH_0dp5X5ZK00

24. Keyless Ignition

There's no real benefit to having keyless ignition outside of the "cool" factor. If your car model comes with keyless ignition standard, it's a nice perk to have, but there's no point in paying extra for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGJ1C_0dp5X5ZK00

25. In-Line Electric Turbochargers

Real-deal electric turbochargers can provide an instant boost and require low maintenance, but the cost -- at around $6,000 -- outweighs the value, according to Hot Cars. And the cheaper ones you can find online on eBay and Amazon don't actually work, making them a total waste of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbJXP_0dp5X5ZK00

26. Upgraded Alternators

For standard cars, upgraded alternators are expensive to fit and could put extra, unneeded strain on the engine, according to Hot Cars. Unless you have a custom car, skip this upgrade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UiMur_0dp5X5ZK00

27. Lift Kits

Lowering your car is a terrible upgrade and so is lifting it. Not only are lift kits very expensive -- around $4,000 -- but they can also be illegal if used to raise your car above a certain limit. It can also cause performance issues for the car because it can add strain on linkages, the drive shafts and the engine, according to Hot Cars.

Andrew Lisa and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Car Upgrades You Should Never Spend Your Money On

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
MILWAUKEE, WI
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
HAWAII STATE
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
220K+
Followers
15K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy