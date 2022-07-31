‘Full House’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and More Stars’ Love Lives

Bonded for life! The cast of Full House became a tight-knit family after starring on the sitcom for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995.

The series, which followed the lives of Danny Tanner (played by the late Bob Saget ) and his three daughters — D.J. ( Candace Cameron Bure ), Stephanie ( Jodie Sweetin ) and Michelle ( Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen ) — as they tried to navigate their new normal after his wife’s passing.

Along the way, Danny had the help of his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis ( John Stamos ), pal Joey Galdstone ( Dave Coulier ) and his Wake Up San Francisco cohost Rebecca Donaldson ( Lori Loughlin ).

Outside of the show, the cast remained close long after the show ended. While most of the stars reunited for the five-season Netflix revival, Fuller House , in 2016, their bond went beyond being a TV family. (Mary-Kate and Ashley did not appear in the revival.)

That friendship extended to attending each other’s weddings, including Saget’s October 2018 nuptials to Kelly Rizzo and Coulier’s 2014 ceremony with photographer Melissa Bring . The group also reunited in January 2022 to honor their late friend , Saget, who died of unknown causes at the age of 65 that month.

For Stamos and Loughlin, who played married couple Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky on the show, their relationship began before they appeared on screen together. In fact, Stamos revealed in June 2013 that he and the New York native briefly dated before landing their respective parts on the sitcom.

"We were friends, we were on the soaps together and we actually did date," the Little Mermaid Live! star said during a HuffPost Live appearance at the time. "We went on a date to Disneyland before, you know, before we were both married. In real life, when we were 18, 19 years old.”

Stamos noted that the duo simply had “off timing” when it came to their romance.

“No disrespect to her family and her husband now, I would say that she could be the one that got away,” he explained, adding, "[She's one of] my dearest friends, and that's good enough. But I really do adore her."

Both Loughlin and Stamos are now married to Mossimo Giannulli and Caitlin McHugh , respectively, and many of their former Full House costars have also gone on to find their own happily ever afters.

Scroll down to see which stars have found love and who’s still on the market: