Best weighted blanket sales in October 2022
Now that summer is over, the chillier months of the year are approaching, and that means it's the perfect time to invest in a weighted blanket for cosier, better quality sleep. Luckily, there are lots of great weighted blanket sales to choose from right now, so you can sleep better without spending a fortune.
The best weighted blankets are designed to keep you warm, and induce deeper and more restful sleep than traditional blankets. Their extra weight can reduce anxiety and stress and can even ease insomnia. If you've never slept with a weighted blanket before, you may be surprised at how big a difference they can make.
We've scoured all the sales that retailers are offering and found the best deals on weighted blankets for you. For an even better sleep, check out our list of the best mattress sales too.
Weighted blanket deals — quick links
- Amazon: extra 50% off select weighted blankets
- Bear: 30% off weighted blankets
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off weighted blankets
- Casper: 30% off select weighted blanket colors
- Layla: 40% off all sizes
- Walmart: adult/children's weighted blankets from $23
- Wayfair: up to 50% off select weighted blankets
Best weighted blanket sales
Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: $76 $69 @ Amazon
The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is the best weighted blanket we've tested. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover, and even weight distribution were all reasons why we voted this our best pick. It's now at its lowest price to date. View Deal
Gravity Weighted Blanket (Ombre): $205 $180 @ Gravity Blankets
Gravity's world-famous weighted blanket is now on sale in this stylish ombre colorway. This is one of our favorite weighted blankets on the market due to its soft, washable cover and uniform weight distribution.
Smart Queen Cooling Weighted Blanket: $59 $38 @ Amazon
This affordable weighted blanket by Smart Queen is available in a variety of colors and weights. It's machine washable and has a 7-layer inner structure. View Deal
Lucid Comfort weighted blanket: $72 $54 @ Home Depot
This weighted blanket is $14 off right now at Home Depot. It has a cotton cover and a box-stitched pattern to ensure the weighted filling is distributed evenly. View Deal
Knitted Weighted Blanket: $195 $149 @ Koala Comfort
This weighted blanket offers a unique look and feel, with a knitted texture and cotton-based materials. The way this blanket is constructed means it sleeps less hot than other weighted blankets, so it's a good choice if you live somewhere warm. View Deal
Luxome weighted blanket w/ removable cover: $155 $125 @ Luxome
Prices start at just $125 for Luxome's weighted blanket in this limited time offer. Each blanket comes with a removeable cover, and the blanket is machine washable for easy cleanup.
Beautyrest Duke Faux Fur weighted blanket: $280 $69 @ Macy's
This weighted blanket comes with a removeable faux fur cover that looks and feels great. The cover is easy to clean, and the blanket comes in three colors (blush, ivory, and grey.) View Deal
AN Cooling weighted blanket: $54 $33 @ Amazon
If you sleep warm, it can be a good idea to opt for a cooling weighted blanket. This blanket from AN comes in several sizes and weights, and is a good inexpensive option if you're purchasing a weighted blanket for the first time. View Deal
Essential lavender-infused blanket: $219 $129 @ Essential Blankets
This weighted blanket is infused with a soothing lavender scent. Lavender can both reduce the time it takes to fall asleep and improve sleep quality — plus, it will make your room smell great.
Baloo weighted blanket: $159 $143 @ Amazon
This 100% cotton Baloo weighted blanket is $16 off after an on-page coupon. It's nice and soft, and we recommend it as a good option if you sleep hot as it doesn't trap heat. Plus, caring for it is easy as it can be washed in the machine at a cool gentle cycle. View Deal
Sivio Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket: $59 $42 @ Amazon
This fleece blanket offers 15 or 20 pounds of comfort, and comes in twin or full size. It can be spot cleaned or thrown it the washer, and comes in a variety of colors. Make sure to click the on-page coupon to get the full discount. View Deal
Nectar Weighted Blanket: $149 $119 @ Nectar
$30 off: Rarely on sale, the Nectar Weighted Blanket offers either 15 or 20 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection. This is one of the best weighted blanket sales we've seen. View Deal
YnM Weighted Blanket: $49 $39 @ Amazon
The YnM weighted blanket is the #1 best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon. It comes with inner compartments to distribute the weight, ties to connect the blanket to your duvet, and 100% Oeko-Tex certified cotton. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount. View Deal
Layla weighted blanket: $169 $89 @ Layla
Layla is taking 50% off its entire line of weighted blankets. The blanket has been specifically designed to improve sleep and reduce stress levels, and it's available in three different sizes: twin (15 lbs.), queen (20 lbs.), and king (25 lbs.). View Deal
Brooklyn Bedding Weighted Blanket: $159 $119 @ Brooklyn Bedding
Available in 15-lb. and 20-lb. options, the Brooklyn Bedding Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket features a flippable and removable duvet cover. One side blankets you with ultra cozy warmth and the other side provides the tranquility of weight. View Deal
Bear Weighted Blanket: $150 $113 @ Bear
The Bear Weighted Blanket offers 15 lbs. of cozy comfort to help you relax, reduce stress levels, and get a better night's sleep. Its plush microfiber cover keeps you snug while the blanket's quilted channels evenly distribute the glass beads across the entire blanket. View Deal
Casper Weighted Blanket (10 pounds): $169 $99 @ Casper
Inspired by performance outerwear, this weighted blanket hugs your body with breathable quilted channels to achieve maximum comfort. The soft cotton cover helps with air circulation, and there are three weight options to choose from: 10, 15, and 20 pounds. The Rose and Fireside colorways start at just $99. View Deal
Gymax Cooling Weighted Blanket: $99 $43 @ Walmart
Available in five different sizes and weights (7 pounds, 41 x 60 inches to 20 pounds, 60 x 80 inches), this weighted blanket also comes in two color choices: light blue or pink. It features premium glass beads that are sewn into individual pockets and complemented by soft, lightweight fiberfill. With one of these, you'll sleep like a baby all night long. View Deal
WAOWOO Weighted Blanket: $39 $26 @ Amazon
This popular blanket has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 33,000 reviews. It can be machine washed and comes in several weights and sizes. Click the on-page coupon to get the full discount.
