LaotianinLittle Haiti

By Ryan Pfeffer
 3 days ago
Lil’ Laos is a Laotian vendor currently operating out of The Citadel, a food hall in Little River. They are (at the time of this writing) Miami’s only Laotian restaurant. And while they certainly deserve praise for introducing the country’s wonderful cuisine to the city of Miami, we love this place...

Un Bien

Familiar with Paseo? You know, the Seattle institution that supposedly has “the best sandwich in the city”? Yeah, you love Paseo. Your friends love Paseo. Your high school trigonometry teacher loves Paseo. Even your dog loves Paseo, because that day a piece of marinated roast pork fell out of your baguette and onto the ground was the best day of Alan’s life. But you and Alan are are done with Paseo. Because Un Bien kicks Paseo’s ass.
SEATTLE, WA
Cheu Fishtown

There are two types of neighborhood restaurants. The first kind includes places that no one else besides the people who live within a two-block radius know about. It’s small, it’s cozy, and, most importantly, it feels like its your little secret. If anyone else were to bring it up in a casual conversation, you’d probably feel the same pang of jealousy that you feel when you go over to your friend’s apartment and they have a wall hanging from an Etsy shop you thought only you knew about.
RESTAURANTS
Sushi Sasabune

Before you enter Sasabune, you'll be scolded a little bit. Not by the chefs themselves, but by the sign outside that reads: “No spicy tuna roll. No California roll. Trust me.” Once you’re inside, however, the atmosphere is all warm hospitality—which is nice, since the space is cramped, and any negative energy might unbalance the whole room. A meal here starts with a couple small plates followed by 14 pieces of nigiri served two at a time, and it ends with a hand roll. The chefs will keep a watchful eye on how you treat their work, providing specific instructions on which pieces to dip in soy sauce and which to enjoy in their purest forms. Trust them, an extra stroke of soy sauce can sweep away distinct flavors. Come here for an attentive omakase experience, where the chefs will open you up to the potential of each fish. You won't mind a little helicopter parenting. They only want what's best for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
Tex-MexinColumbia City

Walk into Jackalope during peak dinner hours, and don’t be surprised if the wait for a table is longer than a flight to California. This Columbia City Tex-Mex spot from the team behind Jack’s BBQ is a perpetually busy party, complete with a soundtrack of sizzling fajita platters and chatty groups squeezed into large booths. But with a little planning, you too should be able to secure excellent tequila- and mezcal-based cocktails and delicious smoked brisket-focused plates. In particular, seek out the brisket and guajillo enchiladas. There's a great smoke-on-smoke moment that happens when the pit-barbecued bark of beef meets the chile, as the flavors come together in a way that will make you want to hoard it all for yourself. If you are amenable to sharing, pass around an order or two of guacamole and saltine-accompanied campechana loaded with shrimp and plump pieces of Dungeness crab.
RESTAURANTS
Sunny's Steakhouse

We can’t help but feel like we’re part of a covert steak society every time we step foot onto Lot 6, the once empty event space in Little River that’s now home to one of the most fun restaurants in Miami, Sunny’s. Every single dinner here still feels like being in on a secret, even though the pop-up-turned-outdoor-steakhouse is, by now, anything but.
MIAMI, FL
Food Rundown

The cornish hen is juicy, and the jerk seasoning is perfectly spicy and smoky. You can order a half or whole, and we recommend getting it as a dinner. It comes with three sides - and options include star boi slaw (with cabbage, broccoli, and carrots), festival, and your choice of fluffy coconut rice or crispy black pepper fries.
RECIPES
Hakata Ikkousha Ramen

Hakata Ikkousha is our favorite ramen shop in the Torrance. It’s a great spot to grab a quick bowl of tonkatsu, but they’ve also got some other popular options like “God Fire” for spice lovers and “Black Devil,” where the broth comes infused with a heavy dose of black sesame paste and garlic. In addition to the top-notch noodle bowls, Hakat Ikkousha also makes some of the best spicy karaage we’ve ever had. Get a large order of the juicy, honey-coated Japanese fried chicken with a side of rice for the table, and try not to argue over the leftovers.
TORRANCE, CA
Sushi Azabu

When the apocalypse eventually comes for New York City, you’re going to have to find a good basement to bunker down. If you had your pick, where would you go? The underground archives of The Met could be cool. Or the storage area of a Trader Joe’s might be a more strategic choice. Reality is, you’d probably end up in the basement of your own apartment or office building, clutching the water heater for emotional support.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Heaven Sent Chicken

You’re probably familiar with popular fried chicken joint Ezell’s. But what you might not know is that the original owner of Ezell’s doesn’t actually own it anymore. He went off to open an even better spot called Heaven Sent Chicken. Even though this chicken sits for an undetermined period of time under heat lamps, it’s still moist on the inside and crunchy on the outside at least nine times out of ten. Heat lamps will be heat lamps, after all. The macaroni and cheese is creamy and saucy, we're fans of the mashed potatoes even though we do add our own salt to it, and their rolls could be rebranded as fluffy bread pillows. It’s a great bet for a quick takeout lunch or casual dinner, but remember this, no matter whether you prefer Heaven Sent or Ezell's: the spicy breading is always better than the original.
RESTAURANTS
VietnameseinKensington

There are a few different things that make us consistently come back to the Vietnamese coffee at this J Street cafe: the extra sweetness from the condensed milk, watching that frothy milk get stirred into the coffee behind their long countertop, and the caffeinated bottom shot espresso kick we get from Vietnamese beans that they roast on-site.
RESTAURANTS
Modern EuropeaninShoreditch

There are some pleasurable things in life that you just shouldn’t do every day, even if you could. Eating a daily pizza probably isn’t clever. Nor would getting a professional massage be, even if you had the money. That would be creepy. And while bailing on social engagements to drink whiskey alone and play video games every night certainly sounds fun, it’s also a quick way to become single and friendless.
VIDEO GAMES
Wine BarinFitzrovia

Carousel has cracked the eternal question of how can you be a hot hot hot restaurant and also be timeless? The answer is, have a rotation of impressive guest-chefs from across the world in your buzzing open kitchen and also have a classic all-day neighbourhood wine bar up front. Basically, you can either book yourself in for the 7pm set-menu guest-chef sitting or swing by anytime for a round of excellent small plates, excellent wine, and an excellent chance of spotting a well-dressed dog begging for a bite of bavette in their wine bar. Whichever one you go for, know that the atmosphere hits that perfect mark between cool and charming so it’s perfect for low-key birthdays, yes, I am pretty pretty cool date nights, and catch-ups with that friend who’s really into the food scene. More power to you if that friend is you.
RESTAURANTS
LatininMaple Leaf

Eating at Mojito is like one big party that you want an e-vite for. The music’s loud, the owner will probably chat with you before comping your group a round of tequila shots, and everything on the Latin/Venezuelan menu is really good. Start with a plate full of arepas and pastelitos (like a Venezuelan empanada, and our favorite thing here) and it’s be pretty impossible to have a bad attitude at Mojito, unless you’re allergic to lime or mint or fun.
FOOD & DRINKS
Middle EasterninCapitol Hill

Normally, a restaurant with a dozen plaster chicken replicas dangling from the ceiling probably wouldn’t have us planning our next visit. A simple hanging pendant lamp would have sufficed. But, when combined with an otherwise-sleek dining room, creative cocktails, and tasty (and primarily vegan) Middle Eastern mezze, the end result is Mamnoon. And while the food here isn’t as revelatory as it once was, dinner here is a solid bet for many different situations.
RESTAURANTS
SushiinWest Village

There are some sushi spots in the city that feel like a party, but Kosaka in the West Village lives at the opposite end of the spectrum. The tranquil dining room here makes you feel like somebody is about to place cucumber slices over your eyes and give you a massage. Only one omakase is offered—for $225, you get to sit at an L-shaped, 12-seat counter and have your nigiri presented to you one piece at a time. For $25 less, you get the same menu in a separate room, but pieces will come three at a time, and you won’t get to watch the chefs construct courses of sea eel from Nakasaki and scallops from Hokkaido right in front of you.
RESTAURANTS
Brileys BBQ & Grill

If you’re looking for a satisfying barbecue meal on the north end, Brileys is a solid option. They serve tasty brisket and pulled pork sandwiches piled high on toasted brioche, and we’re huge fans of their seasonal vegetable dishes (like garlic butter zucchini) and semi-sweet smoked chicken—two things that many barbecue spots in Seattle often treat as afterthoughts. There’s also a great patio where you can eat mac and cheese and drink a cold beer while looking at Lake Washington in the distance. We’ll admit, though, that we’d rather just stare at their delicious cornbread all day.
RESTAURANTS
Anajak Thai

Note: Anajak is currently offering their a la carte menu only. We're checking back to see when the omakase experience and Taco Tuesday return. The most common question we get asked about Anajak is when to go. And rightfully so–a lot goes on at this Sherman Oaks Thai spot. There's a regular dinner menu that runs nightly from Wednesday through Sunday, Taco Tuesday on Tuesdays, and a 14-course outdoor omakase every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night for those lucky enough to snag a reservation. But our answer is always the same: Go as soon as you can.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EuropeaninLogan Square

People are talking and laughing. The playlist understands how terrible your week was. Someone made sure the booze you brought received the love and care it deserves. There is no sign of your ex and/or a cheese tray with sweaty, shiny cheddar. And all of the above is true at...
RESTAURANTS
La Tunita 512

The trailer La Tunita 512 serves bright-red beef birria, a style of taco originally from Tijuana that’s also popped up all over LA and San Francisco. La Tunita’s is outstanding, and you should also order the consomé, a chili and lime-infused beef broth for sipping and dunking the birria. All the tacos at La Tunita use handmade corn tortillas, which are so good you’ll be thinking about them for the rest of the day.
RESTAURANTS
JapaneseinCapitol Hill

Ooink is a small ramen spot in a neighborhood packed with lots of other places to eat noodle soup. But this one stands out because the sliced pork on top is the most tender in town, and the gyoza dumplings are pretty massive. Both of those things make up for the fact that a) this place replaced Vostok (a dumpling place we loved), and b) you could probably never eat with a group in here. So, pop in alone or with one other person when a hot bowl of broth feels right - like when you have a cold, or need to steam your face.
RESTAURANTS
New York City, NY
