Indiana man sentenced in New Mexico to 18 years in prison for sex trafficking conspiracy

An Indiana man was sentenced Monday in federal court to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by means of force, threats, fraud and coercion and aiding and abetting.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Albuquerque special agents investigated the case with assistance from the Bernalillo (NM) County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew “Stacks” Woods, 32, pleaded guilty on June 8.

Woods and his co-conspirators, Cornelius “Chip” Galloway and Marcus “Taylor Made” Taylor, were charged in a superseding indictment on Dec. 3, 2019, with seven counts of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking. The charges included two counts of sex trafficking of minors.

In his plea agreement, Woods admitted to his part in the conspiracy to recruit, maintain, advertise and transport victims for the purpose of prostitution. The victims were expected to work when they were told, with no say over their hours, fees or the locations in which they were to perform sex acts. The victims were not allowed to keep any of the money paid for their services.

According to the plea, Galloway was the leader of the organization, Taylor transported the victims and Woods physically punished victims for non-compliance.

Upon his release from prison, Woods will be subject to 10 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. Additionally, Woods must pay $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Galloway pleaded guilty on March 17, 2020, and was sentenced on Aug. 4, 2020, to 17 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Taylor pleaded guilty on May 21, 2020, and was sentenced on May 21, 2021, to eight years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Both are required to register as sex offenders.