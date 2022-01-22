ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Child sexual abuse investigation leads to life sentence for North Dakota man

A southwestern North Dakota man was sentenced in federal court Monday to life in prison for transporting a minor for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force, the Pennington County (South Dakota) Sheriff’s Office and Bowman County (North Dakota) Sheriff’s Department.

Douglas James Schneider, 51 of Rhame, North Dakota, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Daniel M. Traynor to life in federal prison on one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

“No one should be forced to live in a world of isolation, servitude and terror,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Jamie Holt, of HSI St. Paul. “HSI and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting the vulnerable and will aggressively investigate criminals who traffic children for sexual purposes."

The investigation determined that between 2013 and 2018, Schneider sexually abused a minor child who at the time was under 12 years of age. Sometime between April and July 2018, Schneider transported the minor child from North Dakota to Montana with the intent of, and engaging in, unlawful sexual acts with the minor.

“This was an egregious case of victimization of a child. The multi-jurisdictional group of law enforcement, local, state, and federal, masterfully developed this case for prosecution,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas W. Chase, and “this sentence means this defendant will never victimize a child ever again.”

In addition to his prison term Schneider was also sentenced to 10 years supervised release, and restitution in the amount of $19,215. The minimum statutory sentence upon conviction for this offense is 10 years imprisonment.

