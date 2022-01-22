ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

Prince George County Police: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Fatal Christmas Eve Shooting

 1 hour ago

The Homicide Unit identified and arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Christmas Eve. The suspect is 25-year-old Markell Lewis of Clinton. He’s charged with the murder of 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton.

On December 24, 2021, at approximately 4:40 pm, patrol officers were called to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road. They discovered Kelly unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later. The preliminary investigation revealed Kelly, his girlfriend and his three children were heading northbound on St. Barnabas Road. An SUV pulled up next to Kelly’s pickup truck and an occupant opened fire. No one else in Kelly’s truck was injured. The suspect vehicle was later identified to be a dark blue GMC Envoy.

Through various investigative techniques, Homicide Unit detectives identified the GMC Envoy used in the crime. Lewis’ family member is the SUV’s registered owner. After identifying the vehicle and Lewis, detectives learned that on December 27, 2021, PGPD officers arrested Lewis on St. Barnabas Road for felon in possession of a gun. The gun recovered during that arrest was subsequently linked to the murder of Kelly. Officers arrested Lewis on Thursday at his home in Clinton. PGPD detectives continue to search for the GMC Envoy.

Lewis is currently charged with a total of 36 charges to include first degree murder, second degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bond status. The motive for the murder is road rage. He has confessed to the shooting

“Our detectives were resolute in their determination to find Mr. Kelly’s killer who had no regard for anyone’s life when he opened fire on Christmas Eve. We hope this arrest offers his devastated family a bit of comfort as they continue to mourn this loss,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

James Shipman
2d ago

condolences to the family and friends🙏🕊... MAY YOUR WILL BE DONE with the murderer GOD in JESUS name AMEN 🙏❤💛🖤💟🙏⚖🙏🕊🙏❗❗❗

Man Charged with Killing Army Vet in Glen Burnie Crash to Be Sentenced Following Guilty Plea

The man charged following a fatal Glen Burnie crash that claimed the life of a US Army Vet is expected to be sentenced after pleading guilty to several charges. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for February 3, 2022, in the case of Guarav Rawal. Rawal, 38, plead guilty to negligent manslaughter, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death and driving while under the influence of alcohol.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
