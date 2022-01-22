Prince George County Police: Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Lanham Under Investigation

.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred Thursday night in Lanham. The deceased pedestrian is 60-year-old Lonell Fortune of no fixed address.

On January 13, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm, patrol officers were called to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Glenarden Parkway for the report of a collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was struck as he attempted to cross Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Please refer to case 22-0001909.