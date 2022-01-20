ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

‘We Are Disgusted’: 40,000 People Sign Petition Demanding Vail Resorts Hire More Workers And Offer Better Pay

By Spencer Wilson
 5 days ago

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — More than 40,000 people have signed a petition calling on Vail Resorts to pay its employees better — and deliver the value season pass holders deserve. Vail resorts offers the Epic Ski Pass, which includes ski areas in Colorado and across the country.

(credit: CBS)

A skier in Washington state started the petition. He claims that hundreds of unfilled jobs are hurting the ski experience at many resorts — and employees don’t get paid enough to make ends meet.

“As Stevens Pass [in Washington] skiers, snowboarders, and customers who purchased Vail Resorts ‘Epic Pass,’ we are disgusted with the mismanagement of the ski area, the failure to treat employees well, or pay them a livable wage, and the failure to deliver the product we all paid for and bought with hard-earned money during a pandemic,” author Jeremy Rubingh states.

Rubingh spoke with Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson Tuesday afternoon explaining his reasoning for getting involved.

“Lift lines are out of control to the point where the majority of a day of ‘skiing’ is spent standing in line at one of the few lifts open,” Rubingh wrote.

“There is a clear pattern of overselling passes and failing to provide the most rudimentary services to uphold Vail Resort’s end of the deal with consumers,” he continued.

Rubingh is now calling on skiers to cancel their Epic Pass auto renewals for next season.

“From the Pacific Northwest to Colorado to New Hampshire and Vermont, Vail Resorts is failing their customers and their employees,” Rubingh said.

(credit: CBS)

He went on to say how his experience at a Washington based ski area run by Vail was “limping along” with somewhere around 30%-40% of its terrain open.

“When you buy a ski pass the idea is you get to access the areas that have been marketed to you and experience that,” Rubingh said. “So yeah, they need to do better by their customers and provide the product. ”

He believes the issue in Washington and also across the country to be based on employee salaries, creating low interest in positions, resulting in low staffing. He says that staffing shortage is behind the closures.

“It’s not a COVID problem, it’s a Vail Resorts problem and you can certainly see that when you look at Crested Butte, for example. They have had tons of snow, more snow than we are used to getting in Colorado in general and they have been failing to open up terrain in Crested Butte as well.”

Vail resorts sent CBS4 this statement in regard to the petition online:

“We absolutely value the loyalty of our guests and pass holders and are always reviewing their feedback – both positive and negative. We recognize this season has had its challenges stemming from the global staffing shortages and the impacts of Omicron, and certainly understand our guests’ frustrations where terrain has been impacted as a result. We are doing everything possible to maximize our guests’ experience and are pleased to have added significant terrain across our largest resorts recently thanks to the hard work of our incredible employees.

In fact, we are very pleased with our operations here in Colorado where we have about 80% of terrain open on average, which includes all five peaks at Breckenridge, the back bowls at Vail and the new McCoy Park which debuted at Beaver Creek on January 10th.”

Rubingh said he understands no ski area will be perfect and that weather conditions can affect which terrains will open, but he said he expects better from the massive ski company.

“It feels like decisions are being made from a hedge fund boardroom rather than based on an actual mountain community, and that is disappointing,” Rubingh said with a sigh. “I think it’s time for them to really engage, have a discussion with skiers and riders like myself.”

Vail Resorts reached out to CBS4 to provide explanations for claims made by the petition creator. We’ve included their responses below.

He says lift lines are out of control:

  • Over the holidays, which is our busiest time, we found that 90% of the time across our resorts, lift line wait times were under 10 minutes.

He claims we oversold Epic Passes:

  • We are proud of the growth in our pass program and making passes more accessible, but it is important to note that a significant portion of our pass growth came from people who used to purchase lift tickets, they are not all newcomers.
  • Plus our pass holders spread their visitation out over the season – away from peak periods – which is evident in our recent metrics release from last Friday which said that our visitation season to date is down 1.7% as compared to last year.

Comments / 18

Mark
4d ago

Vail would rather lavish wealth on their executives. They’ve made a mess of every resort they bought. Jacking up ticket prices etc. I hate that company.

Reply
8
Colorado Gal
4d ago

I used to snow ski all the time, but the cost to ski for 1 day is outrageous and I don't love it enough to pay $100+/day + lodging, food, drink, etc. Pay your employees a fair wage, don't over sell lift tickets, maintain equipment, and keep the mountain safe! I get profit, but greed is ruining our nation!

Reply
7
Kick Drum
4d ago

Vail is mandating the jab. I worked for them for years. Now I don’t. This is 💯 why they don’t have enough workers.

Reply
11
 

More
Summit Daily News

Vail Resorts offers $13M to settle class-action lawsuits

EAGLE — Vail Resorts has extended a $13.1 million offer to settle five wage and labor lawsuits filed in California, a step that could have implications for a similar lawsuit filed in Colorado and for anyone who has worked on mountains owned by Vail Resorts in recent years. The...
VAIL, CO
skyhinews.com

Vail Resorts’ plan to reduce lift lines includes ‘Phone Free Zones’

VAIL — It seems like something out of a dark comedy at this point in the season, with an enormous lift line occupying a full page of the Wall Street Journal. But believe it or not, Vail Resorts actually began the 2021-22 season by deploying a new operating plan aimed at reducing lift lines at its North American Resorts.
VAIL, CO
Sierra Sun

Ski patrol union compromises with Vail Resorts, avoids strike

Many Vail Resorts ski patrollers, both in California and other western states, only make up to $15 per hour for beginner patrollers. Ski patrollers’ main function on the mountain is to keep guests safe from injury or potential threats. Many patrollers deal with explosives and avalanches on a regular basis.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vail Daily

Letter: Thank you, Vail Resorts

Don’t bite the hand that feeds you! I am disgusted by the negative daily headlines and editorials complaining about and disparaging Vail Resorts. There wouldn’t be thriving and beautiful Vail Valley communities without Vail Resorts. These first-class ski resorts are the reason we are here. Most, if not all businesses in the area, exist and thrive due to the existence of our ski resorts. Don’t forget about the taxes generated and paid by the ski resorts. That is why we have one of the most desirable areas in the country to live and play.
VAIL, CO
Matt Whittaker

Vail Resorts experiences "growing pains," labor issues

People at Peak 8 with skiers, lifts and slopes on February 04, 2011 in Breckenridge near Vail, Colorado, United States.(Photo by EyesWideOpen/Getty Images) (Broomfield, Colo.) This ski season, a global labor shortage has added to Vail Resorts woes as the Broomfield-based leisure and hospitality company tries to integrate newly purchased Pennsylvania properties into its holdings.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Vail Resorts reports skier visits are down for start of the season

Vail Resorts reported Friday that its skier visits at its North American resorts from the beginning of the season through Jan. 2 are down 1.7% from the prior year, and down 18.3% compared with the same period in the 2019-20 season. Season-to-date total lift ticket revenue, including an allocated portion...
LIFESTYLE
nyconthecheap.com

Vail Buys Three More Resorts in Northeast

Vail Resorts has added to its collection of ski/snowboard destinations in the Northeast with the purchase of three more resorts, Seven Springs, Laurel Mountain and Hidden Valley, all in Pennsylvania. Because of their low lift ticket prices and family-friendly vibe, these are great places to learn at any age, especially...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Vail Resorts to offer end-of-season bonus to hourly employees

Calling this ski season “incredibly challenging,” Vail Resorts CEO Kirstin Lynch on Monday, Jan. 10, said employees who stick with the company through the end of the season will receive a $2 per hour bonus for all hours worked after Jan. 1. “It is unusual to take these...
VAIL, CO
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Vail Daily

Do Vail and Vail Resorts have same goals?

The relationship between Vail the town and Vail the ski resort has had any number of peaks and valleys over the years. The current relationship seems, well, complicated. Vail Town Council members over the past few weeks have heard any number of complaints about management this season of Vail Mountain. Everything from parking to open terrain to staffing has filled voicemail boxes and email accounts.
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

Lack Of Clean Water Brings Hundreds Of New Build Homes To Screeching Halt In Northern Colorado

SEVERANCE, Colo. (CBS4) – The growing pains continue to be felt in northern Colorado towns as thousands of newcomers flock to communities between Fort Collins and Greeley. While some towns like Windsor and Timnath recently experienced power issues related to increased demand, now the Town of Severance is struggling to secure clean water taps for the hundreds of new-build buyers flocking to the town. (credit: CBS) As first reported by CBS Denver, a moratorium on new-build water taps in Severance has been issued after the water district the town contracted with was unable to build enough infrastructure to meet the...
SEVERANCE, CO
Seekingalpha.com

Vail Resorts is recommended by Deutsche Bank with ski visits up, shares down

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is on watch after Deutsche Bank tags the leisure stock as a catalyst call buy idea with shares down recently. "In our view, near-term sentiment on MTN has tilted in a direction that we view to be overly negative in light of the more favorable macro backdrop that we think is driving record visitation to its resorts.”
VAIL, CO
