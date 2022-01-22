ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Man Charged with Killing Army Vet in Glen Burnie Crash to Be Sentenced Following Guilty Plea

The man charged following a fatal Glen Burnie crash that claimed the life of a US Army Vet is expected to be sentenced after pleading guilty to several charges.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for February 3, 2022, in the case of Guarav Rawal. Rawal, 38, plead guilty to negligent manslaughter, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

On February 8, 2021, at approximately 11:55 pm, officers responded to MD Route 10 in the area of the Dover Road overpass for a multiple vehicle crash. A white Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on MD Route 10 approaching the Dover Road overpass. A black Mercedes E400 was traveling in the same direction, approaching the Jeep Wrangler.


For unknown reasons, the Mercedes struck the rear of the Jeep Wrangler as both vehicles traveled south. The Jeep Wrangler, driven by Anthony Jean-Louis, Jr., lost control, overturned and struck the right shoulder guardrail ultimately coming to rest in the southbound travel lanes. The Mercedes rotated and came to rest in the southbound shoulder.


The driver of the Mercedes, later identified as Rawal, fled the scene on foot and was later apprehended in the area of Route 2 and Ordnance Road. Jean-Louis suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department Paramedics.


The primary cause of the crash is the Mercedes failing to control its speed to avoid a collision. Preliminarily, speed and alcohol was believed to be factors in this crash.

In September 2018, Rawal was found guilty in the Glen Burnie District Court of Driving While Impaired by Alcohol. He was given a 90 day sentence, which was entirely suspended. The court also ordered Rawal to one year of supervised probation.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2rxW_0dotKIU700
.

Jean-Louis, 37, a resident of Pasadena, and formerly of Oklahoma, served as a Cryptologic Network Warfare Specialist in the Army Reserve and Army from May 2001 to November 2016, according to an Army spokesperson.

Mr. Jean-Louis was reportedly a member of the Faith Tabernacle Church in Oklahoma City, and enjoyed watching TV, reading and relaxing in his free time.

jerry j
3d ago

I have faith in Anne Arundel County he'll get a good sentence them people down there don't mess around

