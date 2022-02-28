311 announce Spring Tour 2022 and back-to-back Vegas dates for '311 Day'

311 is returning to the road in 2022 with a 37-date spring tour, beginning March 6, just days before the band’s eponymous “holiday,” and running into the first week of April with stops across the U.S.

The tour includes 311 ’s 12th biennial 311 Day , featuring two extended performances in Las Vegas, as well as an appearance at the Tampa Innings Festival , alongside Green Day and Incubus . Click here for more 2022 festival info.

311 is adding a second leg to their tour that'll take the band across the country over 17-dates. That leg begins on May 12th in Ventura, CA.

Tickets for 311 Day 2022 , a unique fan holiday that attracts thousands of attendees from around the world, are on sale now via Ticketmaster . The shows, featuring different setlists each night and stunning, state-of-the-art production, will take place on March 11 and 12 at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tickets for the first leg of 311's Spring Tour 2022 are on sale now and can be purchased here . Fans wanting to purchase tickets for dates on the second leg of the tour can do so beginning Friday, March 4th at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster .

311 Spring Tour 2022 Leg 1 Dates

3/06 | BEAVER CREEK, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

3/07 | ASPEN, CO - Belly Up

3/11 | LAS VEGAS, NV – Dolby Live theater at Park MGM

3/12 | LAS VEGAS, NV - Dolby Live theater at Park MGM

3/15 | FAYETTEVILLE AR - JJ’s Live

3/18 | KEY WEST, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater

3/19 | TAMPA, FL - Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium

3/20 | ORLANDO, FL - House of Blues

3/22 | CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore

3/23 | RALEIGH, NC - The Ritz

3/25 | NORFOLK, VA - The Norva

3/26 | N. MYRTLE BEACH, SC - House of Blues

3/28 | NASHVILLE, TN - Ryman Auditorium

3/29 | HUNTSVILLE, AL- Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall

3/30 | NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Fillmore at Harrah’s

4/01 | SAN ANTONIO, TX - Majestic Theatre

4/02 | CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

4/03 | AUSTIN, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/05 | TULSA, OK - Tulsa Theater

4/06 | WICHITA, KS - The Cotillion

311 Spring Tour 2022 Leg 2 Dates

5/12 VENTURA, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre

5/13 REDONDO BEACH, CA - Beachlife Festival

5/14 FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

5/17 RIVERSIDE, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

5/18 MONTEREY, CA - Golden State Theatre

5/20 RENO, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino

5/21 GARDEN CITY, ID - Revolution Concert House

5/22 SPOKANE, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

5/24 MISSOULA, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

5/25 BOZEMAN, MT - The Elm

5/27 FARGO, ND - Fargo Brewing Company - outdoors

5/28 SUPERIOR, WI - Earth Rider Brewery

5/29 GREEN BAY, WI - Epic Events Center

6/1 CASPER, WY - The Gaslight Social

6/2 SANDY, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

6/3 ENGLEWOOD, CO - TBA

6/5 GRAND JUNCTION, CO - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater

Select Spring Tour performances will also be available online through 311 Streamsystem , the band’s own streaming platform launched in October 2020 to reach fans, new and old, during the pandemic .

For more info, visit 311.com or get 311’s app available for IOS and Android.

