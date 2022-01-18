ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver speeds across frozen river, reportedly takes selfie as car sinks

By CTV
WIS-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANOTICK, Ontario (CTV) - A life-threatening moment might not be the best time for taking a selfie. However, that’s what witnesses say a woman was doing in Canada as her car sank into a frozen river. Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver was seen speeding across the frozen...

www.wistv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnns.com

(Priorities)… Woman Takes a Selfie from Her Sinking Car

A woman who crashed through the ice while driving on a frozen river in the outskirts of Ottawa found time to snap some selfies as nearby residents dragged over a kayak to rescue her from the roof of her sinking car. The driver was out cruising the frozen river with...
OTTAWA, IL
floridasportsman.com

What to do? Your car is sinking into a frozen river in Canada ...

Well first take a selfie. Onlookers were shocked as a woman driving across a frozen river in Canada crashed through the ice and plunged into the freezing water. But that isn’t the shocking part of this story. It seems that residents in Old Mill Way were further confused by the whole scenario when the driver stopped and posed for a selfie on the rear of her sinking car.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen River#Vehicles#Sinks#Kayaks#Selfies#Ctv
101 WIXX

Daily Dummy: Woman Takes Selfie As Her Car Sinks In The Ice!

This story is sort of crazy. On Sunday, a young woman near Ottawa decided it would be a good idea to drive her car down a FROZEN RIVER. And I mean SPEED down it. Someone who lives next to the river got footage of her flying by in her yellow car. But that’s not even the craziest part of the story. Her car eventually hit a thin spot in the ice and BROKE THROUGH. So it was sinking in freezing water, and random people had to save her using a kayak. One guy who helped said you could see her start gathering her stuff into a bag while her car sunk. Meanwhile, everyone on shore was yelling at her to just get out. She eventually did make her way onto the roof. Then while they were trying to get to her, she just stood on top of the car . . . and started taking SELFIES. Luckily, they were able to push a kayak out to her in time, pulled her back in, and everyone’s okay. The guy who helped said she was smiling when she got to shore . . . said it was really fun . . . and that she’d totally do it again. She’s facing charges for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and could lose her license. It’s not clear if they plan to tack on other charges too.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Philly

Driver Hospitalized After Car Plunges Into Schuylkill River In Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car went into the Schuylkill River at Kelly Drive and West Hunting Park Avenue in Fairmount Park on Thursday. Chopper 3 was live over the scene. You can see some oil or fuel on the road and in the river. Officials say the driver got himself out of the car. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he’s in stable condition. Police say Kelly Drive toward Center City, between South Ferry Road and Hunting Park Avenue, will be shut down while crews recover the vehicle from the river. Outbound Kelly Drive from Center City will remain open, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WIS-TV

Car’s plunge is latest in string of misfortunes for canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle’s crash through the Interstate 20 guardrail and into the Augusta Canal is just the latest among several calamities for the waterway in recent months. According to authorities, traffic wasn’t impacted by Sunday morning’s crash. Officials said Monday the car was removed...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Passenger flown to hospital after car falls from bridge on to motorway

A passenger has been flown to hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.Durham Police said the crash happened at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.The force said a vehicle which was driving on the A177 flyover left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation below. The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger had to be cut free.Bad one in bowburn Durham avoid A1 pic.twitter.com/4G0JNDyVIz— Lee C⚓ (@CivvyWAFU) January 21, 2022No other injuries have been reported, police said.The...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Auto workers vent frustrations after 32-year-old Ford worker dies of Covid-19

Chicago auto workers are expressing grief and frustration after another member of their industry died of Covid-19.Caleb Mateo Dye, 32, was a forklift driver at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois. On 13 January, Mr Dye died at Ingalls Memorial Hospital after a month-long battle with Covid-19, the World Socialist Website reported.In a Facebook group for members of Mr Dye’s union, UAW Local 551, a post announcing his death said he leaves behind a wife and daughter.“Caleb was known as a loving husband and father,” the post reads. “He was so gentle and playful, and brought joy everywhere...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy