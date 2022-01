Tesla is scheduled to release fourth quarter and full year earnings for 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday January 26. Tesla set a new quarterly record for deliveries during the last three months of 2021, breaching the 300,000 mark for the first time. That has installed confidence that Tesla is continuing to navigate the global chip shortage better than its rivals, with the automotive market being hit harder than most by the supply crisis, and can continue to grow output and retain its title as the number of electric vehicle company.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO