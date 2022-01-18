ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Microsoft to buy US gaming giant Activision-Blizzard for $69 bn

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft announced Tuesday a $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the firm behind hits like “Call of Duty” that has been hit by allegations of sex discrimination...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Sex Discrimination#Gaming#Afp#The Wall Street Journal
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision to face antitrust test

Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard is expected to win out with regulators despite vows in Europe and the United States to rein in tech titans. Analysts interviewed by AFP after the merger plan was announced on Tuesday said the deal would certainly be scrutinized, but likely less intensely than would an acquisition by Amazon, Google, or Facebook-parent Meta. "From a regulatory perspective, Microsoft is not under the same level of scrutiny as other tech stalwarts," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella "saw a window to make a major bet on consumer while others are caught in the regulatory spotlight and could not go after an asset like this," Ives added.
BUSINESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Microsoft muscles in on first wave of the metaverse

US tech giant Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of Activision this week rocked the video game sector, but the deal may come to be remembered as the moment the metaverse went mainstream. The metaverse is theoretically the future of the internet, a 3D virtual world where people will be able...
BUSINESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Intel to spend $20 bn on US chip plants amid shortage

US semiconductor giant Intel on Friday announced a $20 billion investment to build two new semiconductor plants in Ohio, as a global chip shortage fans the inflation wave weighing on Joe Biden’s presidency. Biden is urging manufacturers to bring production back to the United States, once a leader in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy