TAB Bank was originally established to serve truckers from within Flying J's chain of truck stops, and it still caters to that mission today with its checking account specifically designed for truckers who need to collect and manage payments from the road. However, the bank also offers checking accounts, a savings account, a money market account and a range of certificates of deposit for anyone who is interested in an online-only banking experience.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO