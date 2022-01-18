BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The multi-hour I-95 closure this morning was due to a crash that left an Orlando man dead.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 38-year-old victim was traveling northbound on I-95, just north of Glades Road, in an unknown lane. A second vehicle driven by a man from Greenacres was traveling in the inside center lane.

“For reasons unknown,” says FHP, “(The Orlando driver) made a sharp turn to the left, into the other vehicle’s lane of travel. The front of that vehicle collided with the Orlando man’s vehicle on the left side. As a result of the collision, the Orlando man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Florida Highway Patrol say the case is pending investigation. The driver from Greenacres sustained minor injuries.

The article UPDATE: Orlando Man Dies In Boca Raton I-95 Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .