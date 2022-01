Power naps are an art form that few seem to be able to master. They're the Marmite of rest methods. The power nap aficionados of the world can drift off at will - at any time of day - and wake up feeling both refreshed and reenergised. As for the rest of us? First of all it takes nearly half an hour to get anywhere near sleep at all and once we're off waking up is the issue. Cue grogginess and a bad temper. So, first of all, are power naps really beneficial? And if yes, how exactly are they done?

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO