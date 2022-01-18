Verica Raises $12M in Series A Funding to Scale Continuous Verification Platform

John Roa, Seasoned Technology Entrepreneur, Announces Venture after Selling His Last Startup to Salesforce. Caden, a personal data advocacy startup, launches to lead the paradigm shift in consumer data and privacy. Caden’s platform empowers users to have complete control over their data and earn a profit by sharing certain data with trusted brands, while never relinquishing ownership. As a “zero-party” data platform, Caden aims to impact the market with its next-generation cloud infrastructure that inverses the current dynamics of how brands access and act on personal data from their customers. Caden has raised a $3.4 million pre-seed round backed by notable investors, including Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang, Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht, MediaLink’s Wenda Millard, and seven venture capital firms.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO