Verica Raises $12M in Series A Funding to Scale Continuous Verification Platform

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the demand for system resiliency increases, Verica provides a platform to maintain confidence across enterprises’ most complex systems, helping SRE, DevOps, and DevSecOps move faster and safer. Verica, the continuous verification company using chaos engineering to make systems more reliable and less vulnerable to costly incidents, announced...

