A new art exhibit of poetry broadsides will be on display at Sunrise Galleries, 114 E 2nd Street, in Downtown Muscatine. The new art show is an exhibit of Poetry Broadsides, winners (mostly) of the James Hearst Poetry Prize, interpreted by artist-printer Julie Russell-Steuart. Broadside letterpress work was done by Caveworks Press & the North American Review. Julie Russell-Steuart’s work will be on exhibit through February 6. She will be at Sunrise Galleries for her show’s closing weekend to host a poetry reading on Friday, February 4 at 7PM and a poster-printing workshop on Saturday, February 5 from 12-4PM.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO