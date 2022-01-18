Giggs' domestic violence trial set to be after WCup playoffs

The Football Association is probing a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season following allegations of suspicious betting patterns.The Athletic reported that bookmakers raised concerns with the FA after an unusual amount of money was placed on a Gunners player being cautioned during a match.An FA statement said: “The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it.”It is understood that although the governing body is looking into the matter, it is not a formal investigation at this time.Arsenal have declined to comment on the matter. Read More Scotland strength in depth gives Gregor Townsend cause for Six Nations optimismNewcastle make contact over loan deal for Jesse LingardOwen Farrell in race to prove fitness for England’s Six Nations opener

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO