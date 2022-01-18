ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giggs' domestic violence trial set to be after WCup playoffs

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Suspended Wales coach Ryan Giggs’ trial on charges of domestic...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
Person
Ryan Giggs
The Independent

FA probes Arsenal yellow card after allegations of suspicious betting patterns

The Football Association is probing a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season following allegations of suspicious betting patterns.The Athletic reported that bookmakers raised concerns with the FA after an unusual amount of money was placed on a Gunners player being cautioned during a match.An FA statement said: “The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it.”It is understood that although the governing body is looking into the matter, it is not a formal investigation at this time.Arsenal have declined to comment on the matter. Read More Scotland strength in depth gives Gregor Townsend cause for Six Nations optimismNewcastle make contact over loan deal for Jesse LingardOwen Farrell in race to prove fitness for England’s Six Nations opener
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota brace fires Liverpool past Arsenal and into Carabao Cup final to face Chelsea

A match that finally took place, but there was no actual contest. Arsenal, it could be argued, still didn’t really play.Liverpool reached a fifth cup final of Jurgen Klopp’s time, and the first in this competition in six years, by comfortably beating Mikel Arteta’s side 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final second leg. This one wasn’t about false positives but false advertising. It just wasn’t the game that was billed, and certainly didn’t live up the enjoyable chaos that the competition’s semi-finals often offer.Arteta’s side clearly have so much promise but also some way to go, as they lost another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s young stars provide clinical touch to down wasteful Brentford

Was this the attitude Cristiano Ronaldo demanded?Whatever about refusing to accept criticism, Manchester United’s new generation refused to accept anything other than victory.It was certainly the response, and the result, Ralf Rangnick and his team needed.On a night when they were often second best to Brentford, and mere days after Ronaldo gave such a pointed interview about the attitude of younger players, three of the club’s youth graduates scored to secure a crucial 3-1 win in the race for fourth. The table looks that bit better for United. The mood is that bit improved.That’s the spirit of youth, that feels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England confirme friendly against Ivory Coast at Wembley in March

England will play their first senior fixture against the Ivory Coast in a friendly this March.Gareth Southgate’s side are preparing for the winter World Cup in Qatar and have lined-up two Wembley friendlies.The Three Lions are facing Switzerland on March 26 and will then host the two-time African champions on March 29.England have never played the Ivorians at senior level and the friendly marks the first time they have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.The Football Association describes the match as “an important test for the Three Lions on the road to this year’s 2022 FIFA World Cup”.England play four...
SPORTS
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Thomas Vermaelen retires, joins Belgium staff ahead of WCup

BRUSSELS (AP) — Veteran defender Thomas Vermaelen is retiring and joining Belgium's coaching staff as the national team continues to chase a major title. Belgium's soccer federation announced the news Friday.
SOCCER
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Newcastle plans Saudi camp despite 'sportswashing' criticism

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Saudi-owned Premier League club Newcastle will hold a mid-season training camp in the kingdom, raising concerns among human rights organizations about “ sportswashing.”. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund completed a buyout of the club in October after offering assurances to the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches...
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

US defender Justin Che signs for Germany's Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — American defender Justin Che joined Hoffenheim on Friday on loan from FC Dallas. The 18-year-old Che, who has represented the United States at under-20 level, will be with the German first-division club until June 30.
SOCCER
The Independent

Victor Lindelof to miss West Ham match after break-in at family home

Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico joins Mallorca on loan

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says it has loaned Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico to Mallorca until the end of the season. Rico joined PSG in 2019, where he played 24 matches and won the French league title.
UEFA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

US Olympic downhill contender Johnson crashes again

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Breezy Johnson, one of the top American medal contenders for the upcoming Beijing Olympics, will miss a second straight World Cup downhill after her second crash in two weeks. Johnson fell during the second training session in Cortina on Friday and was removed from...
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

6 Czech players test positive ahead of Olympic training camp

PRAGUE (AP) — Six players on the Czech Republic's Olympic hockey team have tested positive for the coronavirus, national team coach Filip Pešán said Friday. The six players, all unnamed, are among a group of 12 that came from the Russia-based KHL.
HOCKEY
The Independent

Derby boss Wayne Rooney ‘flattered’ by Everton link

Derby boss Wayne Rooney says he is “flattered” to be linked with the Everton vacancy but says there has been no approach from the Merseyside club.The 36-year-old former Toffees striker has been linked with the job following Rafael Benitez’s dismissal.The ex-England international’s stock has risen after keeping the Rams in contention for survival in the Championship despite being docked 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial regulations.Rooney said: “I’m the same as everyone else, I see the speculation on social media and in the newspapers. Of course Everton is a club I grew up supporting.“I’m flattered to get brought...
PREMIER LEAGUE

