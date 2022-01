Huawei has partnered with UK-based fintech Curve to enable contactless payments in stores using the NFC chip on Huawei smartphones. Curve is a smart wallet service that gathers all your credit and debit cards in one place for payments in stores. Huawei has found a way to enable contactless payments through their smartphones via Curve. The app can keep track of spending, display stats, and works with most of the European bank cards. One of the features includes a ‘Go Back In Time’ option that lets a customer charge a different card in case they've used the wrong card at the store.

