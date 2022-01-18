ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telestream Expands Executive Team

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelestream®, a global leader in workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, announced that it has expanded its executive team with two new senior appointments. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Francis McMahon, EVP, Canon Solutions America....

Footwear News

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
BUSINESS
Integral Ad Science Appoints Robert Janecek as Chief Information Officer

Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of Robert Janecek as Chief Information Officer, as the company continues its global growth. Based in New York, Janecek reports directly to Oleg Bershadsky, Chief Operating Officer at IAS. Marketing Technology News: Benchmark Digital Partners Becomes a...
BUSINESS
CoinFlip Appoints Steve Gradman as Chief Marketing Officer

Gradman will Showcase the Brand’s Evolution and Innovation as the Company Broadens its Financial Service Offerings in the Coming Year. CoinFlip, a leading financial services platform focused on the digital economy, today announced that Steve Gradman has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Gradman joins the team with more than 30 years of experience in marketing spanning several diverse business organizations from blue chip corporate mainstays to emerging startups. In his new role, he will oversee CoinFlip’s multi-tiered marketing efforts as the company expands its service offerings. Under his direction, CoinFlip will expand its brand building efforts and deepen customer engagement.
BUSINESS
Atlas AI appoints Textio Co-founder and CEO, Kieran Snyder, to Board of Directors

Atlas AI, the demand intelligence platform that enables organizations to identify and invest in unserved and underserved communities, announced the appointment of Kieran Snyder, co-founder and CEO of Textio, to the company’s Board of Directors. “Kieran Snyder is a widely respected entrepreneur and enterprise SaaS leader, and someone who...
BUSINESS
petbusiness

Matrix Partners Expands Marketing Team

Matrix Partners announces that Krista Ferry has joined their team as PR and influencer coordinator. Having previously served as a PR and social media intern for the firm, she is already well-versed with Matrix’s clients and the pet industry as a whole. As part of her new role, Ferry...
PETS
PerimeterX Appoints Key Executives to Expand Leadership Team and Accelerate Growth

Cybersecurity leader broadens management team with seasoned industry veterans responsible for revenue, finance, alliances and service delivery. PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information on the web, today announced that it has strengthened its executive management team to accelerate growth.
BUSINESS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

BNY Mellon expands clearance and collateral team

BNY Mellon has announced the appointment of three relationship managers as the firm expands its clearance and collateral management (CCM) client coverage team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Stuart Bird and Hadley Pritchard will take on their new positions at the firm’s London office, while Karen Van Cauteren...
BUSINESS
Visionaize Announces Acquisition of INOVX Software

The INOVX Software V-Suite® to be integrated into Visionaize Digital Twin, bringing the most comprehensive, AI-driven Digital Twin solution to empower digital transformation leaders succeed in their digital journey. Visionaize, Inc., the intelligence-led digital twin company, today announced the acquisition of INOVX Solutions, Inc., the digital twin innovator and...
SOFTWARE
Business
Economy
Marketing
Appfire Acquires Numbered Headings from Avisi Apps

Appfire, a leading provider of software that helps teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, today announced it has acquired Numbered Headings, one of the most popular Confluence apps, from Atlassian Marketplace partner Avisi Apps. Numbered Headings will join Appfire’s suite of publishing tools to improve collaboration for teams of all sizes. As part of the One Appfire initiative, Numbered Headings will become fully integrated into the Appfire brand for a more streamlined customer experience with the Appfire platform.
BUSINESS
Pavilion Data Systems Appoints Shridar Subramanian As Chief Marketing and Product Officer

Data Storage Veteran with Extensive Marketing and Product Management Experience Will Drive Company’s Innovations to Make Data Analytics Faster, More Efficient. Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider, announced the hiring of Shridar Subramanian as the company’s Chief Marketing and Product Officer (CMPO). Subramanian, a seasoned marketing executive with broad experience in data storage technologies, will spearhead the company’s initiatives to further innovate in the big data storage and analytics marketplace.
BUSINESS
Blue Billywig Continues Expansion with Senior Media Hire in the EU Region

Following hot on the heels from recent senior hires in the Nordics and Singapore, all-in-one online video platform Blue Billywig announces the appointment of Hugo ten Brink to drive business development across Europe. Hugo is an industry veteran, with a wide range of experience across both the buy and sell-side...
BUSINESS
Applitools Wins Best Testing Service and Tool in DevOps Dozen 2021 Awards

Company’s Visual AI technology recognized by customers, industry analysts and media publishers as leading vendor for test automation multiple times over the past six months. Applitools (applitools.com), provider of next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced it was recognized as the “Best Testing Service/Tool” in the 2021 DevOps Dozen Awards program. In its seventh year, the DevOps Dozen Awards celebrate innovative people and companies whose contributions are of great value to the DevOps community.
SOFTWARE
Deadline

Peacock Taps Hulu’s Annie Luo To Oversee Strategic Partnerships & Development Of Global Streaming Plans

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development. Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans. Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company. “Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”
BUSINESS
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
BUSINESS
businessobserverfl.com

Developer, on the strength of 230% growth, adds to executive team

TAMPA — Franklin Development Corp., a commercial and residential developer and general contractor, has hired Tara Matheny as chief development officer and Rhett Mullins as chief construction officer. In a news release, the Tampa-based firm says Florida’s housing and construction boom has resulted in 230% revenue growth, year-over-year, since...
TAMPA, FL
Contentful Named a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022

Contentful ranks high among companies hiring remote workers. Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, is proud to announce that it has been named to FlexJobs’ 9th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. This list is based on an analysis of approximately 57,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. Contentful is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2021. A “remote job” is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time.
ECONOMY
Mediaocean Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of John Malysiak and Perianne Grignon

Industry veterans appointed to newly-created roles, SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions and VP of Strategy for Agency Solutions. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced the appointment of two new executives, John Malysiak and Perianne Grignon, to expand the company’s leadership and expertise in omnichannel and cross-platform solutions. Malysiak has been appointed to SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions, where he will ensure the continued adoption of product integrations and customer innovations. Grignon has joined the company as VP of Strategy for Agency Solutions, where she will lead Mediaocean’s core systems strategy for agency partners, including buyer workflow, global plans, and media finance.
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

AAK expands innovation team

EDISON, NJ — AAK, a manufacturer of specialty vegetable fats and oils, has expanded its Innovation Center team. Megan Brazil has joined as a customer innovation scientist and John Lee has joined as an innovation technologist. “I am pleased to welcome Megan Brazil and John Lee to the AAK...
BUSINESS
Twice

Hisense USA Expands Leadership Team

Hisense, provider of high-performance televisions and appliances, announced the expansion of their executive team, signaling the brand’s continued growth within the consumer electronics and home appliances categories, and commitment to further brand expansion within the U.S. Despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, last year Hisense was the fastest-growing among the top five TV brands in North America – specifically with screens in the 50-inches and above category. As the company continues to grow, it has become crucial to continue to build ongoing relationships with Hisense customers and develop offerings that align with consumer expectations and needs.
BUSINESS

