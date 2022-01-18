ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWO.ai Selected to Participate in Season 7 of La Maison des Startups LVMH

By Business Wire
 3 days ago

Company named among 23 startups globally to participate in exclusive innovation program. NWO.ai, a leading strategic intelligence platform that is revolutionizing the future of external data for enterprises, today announced it has been selected to participate in season 7 of La Maison des Startups LVMH.

Footwear News

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
The Financial Times Opts to Partner With Brand Metrics for Brand Lift Measurement Globally

The FT has chosen to work exclusively with Brand Metrics for all digital brand lift measurement. Global technology company, Brand Metrics, which works with publishers to demonstrate the effectiveness of digital advertising, has announced it is to continue its longstanding partnership with the Financial Times (FT), following a highly successful collaboration for several years and a subsequent review of partners undertaken by the premium publisher.
CoinFlip Appoints Steve Gradman as Chief Marketing Officer

Gradman will Showcase the Brand’s Evolution and Innovation as the Company Broadens its Financial Service Offerings in the Coming Year. CoinFlip, a leading financial services platform focused on the digital economy, today announced that Steve Gradman has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Gradman joins the team with more than 30 years of experience in marketing spanning several diverse business organizations from blue chip corporate mainstays to emerging startups. In his new role, he will oversee CoinFlip’s multi-tiered marketing efforts as the company expands its service offerings. Under his direction, CoinFlip will expand its brand building efforts and deepen customer engagement.
Atlas AI appoints Textio Co-founder and CEO, Kieran Snyder, to Board of Directors

Atlas AI, the demand intelligence platform that enables organizations to identify and invest in unserved and underserved communities, announced the appointment of Kieran Snyder, co-founder and CEO of Textio, to the company’s Board of Directors. “Kieran Snyder is a widely respected entrepreneur and enterprise SaaS leader, and someone who...
Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New Executive Appointments

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce executive appointments and promotions that took effect Jan. 1. These new appointments fortify Canon’s commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed, as well as further solidifying Canon’s position as a leader in digital imaging solutions.
Contentgine Announces the Release of “Target Lists, Categories, and Case Study Titles: Three Surprising Results from a Contentgine Data Science Analysis”

Company’s Chief Data Scientist Uncovers Better Ways to Do Content Marketing Using Target Account Lists. Contentgine (www.contentgine.com), the world leader in content-based marketing, announced today that it has released an analysis of the target account lists (TAL’s) utilized by a sample set of customers, and that analysis has yielded three surprising results.
2022’s First SPAC and Metaverse Investment Opportunities Virtual Investment Conference in Hong Kong

LBS (Leverage Big Strategies) Communications Consulting Limited (“LBS”), a professional strategy-based investor relations consulting firm based the Greater China region with global presence, today successfully organized the first Virtual Investment Conference, “Invest For a Better World With Innovation – from SPAC to the Metaverse” in 2022, along with New Vision Asset Management and Mileage Communications from Singapore and under the support from our media platform partner, Futu and Hong Kong Economic Digest.
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
Genesis Announces the Addition of Retail Marketing Leader Timothy Argenas as New Vice President

From delivering over a decade of experience and vast insight working with global brands, Argenas joins one of the fast-track retail and media activation leaders. Genesis, creator and developer of the global APP>LESS and IMPULSE digital platforms, is proud to announce the addition of Timothy Argenas as the new Vice President, based in Denver, Co. Tim, previously a renowned and invaluable leader at Ibotta, will be directly responsible for the discovery and growth of new business in the retail marketing space for Genesis’ stable of innovative products. Working alongside Genesis’ creative development and customer leaders, he will be charged with the goal of expanding the company’s presence throughout the United States.
Croud Strengthens Luxury Digital Marketing Offer with Acquisition of VERB

Croud, the award-winning digital marketing agency working with some of the world’s leading brands, has acquired of VERB Brands, the leading luxury performance marketing agency. The news marks Croud’s first UK acquisition since receiving funding from private equity investment firm LDC in November 2019 and also celebrating their ten-year...
Braze Unveils Results of Second Annual Customer Engagement Review

94% of brands rated their customer engagement practices as excellent or good. Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today released its second annual Customer Engagement Review. Combining data from the Braze platform, with the results from a global survey of 1,500+ marketing decision makers across 14 global markets, the report unveils macro trends within customer engagement that emerged in 2021, how customer engagement has evolved over the past year, and opportunities for improvement and growth for 2022.
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Enters into Agreement with UNIFD to Expand Connected TV Reach for Programmatic

Adding CTV devices like Roku, FireTv, Samsung further expands advertising opportunities for marketers. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with UNIFD, a digital media company focused on driving brand awareness across emerging channels, for its programmatic advertising placements for Roku, FireTv, Samsung and other Connected TV (CTV) Devices. UNIFD, with its 275+ and ever-expanding CTV marketplace covering the nation’s top news channels, entertainment channels as well as sports, 85 million monthly advertising opportunities and a 98% completion rate, is known for its transparency and ability to drive performance and brand awareness across emerging channels. The collaboration will allow marketers to add Roku and other high performing CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and help marketers reach the users across mobile desktop and connected TV ecosystems.
Virtru Closes $60M Growth Financing Round Co-Led by ICONIQ Growth and Foundry Capital, with Participation from Tiger Global and MC2

As the world migrates to a Zero Trust cybersecurity model, investors back Virtru to make Trusted Data Format (TDF) the open standard for sharing and protecting sensitive data. Virtru, a leader in data protection and inventor of the open TDF standard, today announced that it has raised $60 million in growth financing co-led by existing investor ICONIQ Growth and new investor Foundry Capital. Other participants in the round include Tiger Global, MC2, Bessemer Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates. Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and co-founder and executive chairman of MC2, and Jon Ein, CEO of Foundry Capital, will join Virtru’s board of directors.
Habu Announces CPG Clean Room Starter Package to Accelerate Insights and Growth for CPG Companies

Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Collaboration Software, announced the release of its Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Clean Room Starter Package, enabling CPG companies to access pre-sourced data, pre-packaged use cases, and pre-built queries and visualizations within privacy- and governance-safe clean room environments to fuel insights, targeting, and measurement. Marketing...
Highsnobiety

LVMH Luxury Ventures Invests in Aimé Leon Dore

It's a good day for Aimé Leon Dore fans all over the world: the label just received investment from LVMH. Following its success since its founding in 2014, LVMH Luxury Ventures has taken a minority stake in the brand, which will continue to operate as normal out of its New York City offices, but with support from the conglomerate.
LVMH Takes Minority Stake in Aimé Leon Dore

Has invested in New York-based label Aimé Leon Dore through its LVMH Luxury Ventures arm, which focuses on investing in emerging labels. LVMH Luxury Ventures will take a minority stake in the label, with the value of the deal currently undisclosed. Aimé Leon Dore was founded by Teddy Santis...
baltimorefishbowl.com

Five startups selected for AccelerateBaltimore’s 2022 cohort

The Emerging Technology Center has chosen five early-stage startups to participate in its accelerator program, AccelerateBaltimore. The startups run the gamut of products and services, from a dating app that awards cash prizes to successful matchmakers to the next Airbnb for private yachts and jet skis. Each startup will participate...
Blue Billywig Continues Expansion with Senior Media Hire in the EU Region

Following hot on the heels from recent senior hires in the Nordics and Singapore, all-in-one online video platform Blue Billywig announces the appointment of Hugo ten Brink to drive business development across Europe. Hugo is an industry veteran, with a wide range of experience across both the buy and sell-side...
Caden Launches as Zero-Party Data Platform, Leading the Shift to Consumer Control of Data With $3.4M in Pre-Seed Funding From Investors Including Jerry Yang & Barry Sternlicht

John Roa, Seasoned Technology Entrepreneur, Announces Venture after Selling His Last Startup to Salesforce. Caden, a personal data advocacy startup, launches to lead the paradigm shift in consumer data and privacy. Caden’s platform empowers users to have complete control over their data and earn a profit by sharing certain data with trusted brands, while never relinquishing ownership. As a “zero-party” data platform, Caden aims to impact the market with its next-generation cloud infrastructure that inverses the current dynamics of how brands access and act on personal data from their customers. Caden has raised a $3.4 million pre-seed round backed by notable investors, including Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang, Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht, MediaLink’s Wenda Millard, and seven venture capital firms.
