Berlin Panorama Title ‘Concerned Citizen’ Acquired by M-Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

“Emergency” starts out fast, loose, and boisterously nasty, with two buddies at the relatively upscale Buchanan University doing that thing that buddies do best: giving each other shit just for being who they are. Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins), in his button-down shirts, with a quick tongue but a tendency to gawk, is a straight-A straight arrow who’s invested in his studies. His parents are doctors (and rather stern African immigrants), and as he works on his senior thesis, which involves bacteria specimens, he’s doing all he can to live up to their highly disciplined dreams for him. He’s a geek, but not a dull grind; he likes to party. He just believes in the future. Sean (RJ Cyler), on the other hand, with his jewelry and sexy hair and homework-what’s-that? glare, believes in the dope he’s smoking and the moment it seals him into. He loves Kunle like a brother, but he isn’t shy about pointing out that he thinks his friend is a little white on the inside.

