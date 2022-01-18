ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin Panorama Title ‘Concerned Citizen’ Acquired by M-Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin-based sales outfit M-Appeal has acquired world sales rights to “Concerned Citizen,” the sophomore title from Israeli writer-director Idan Haguel. The film was selected Tuesday to have its world premiere in the Panorama section at next month’s Berlinale (Feb. 10-16). The film, which stars Shlomi Bertonov...

