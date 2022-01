State Rep. David Welter (R-Morris) is hoping Democratic lawmakers agree to make changes to existing legislation to battle the state’s rising crime rate. “We are back for our first legislative day of this new session,” Welter recently said in a video posted to Facebook. “Today, we are hearing that the minority party is looking to pass some updates to the SAFE (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today) Act that we passed about a year ago at this time. If you’re familiar with that, the SAFE Act is what I like to name as the ‘Criminal Bill of Rights.’ It’s one of the most progressive and far-reaching bills to come through any state in the entire country that has to do with criminal justice.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO