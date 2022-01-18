ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Airlines Warn 5G Rollout Could Strand Over 100,000 U.S. Passengers On Its First Day [Updated]

By Erin Marquis
Jalopnik
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours away from a full rollout of the fifth-generation of cellular networks, ten of the largest airline operators in the U.S. submitted a letter to the Feds begging for another delay in the rollout, and promising total chaos in both shipping and passenger travel should 5G be implemented near...

