Kofax TotalAgility Enhancements Streamline Developing, Deploying And Managing Content Intensive Workflows

Not long ago, a company asked me to review its IT documentation as it prepared for an audit. Systems, hardware, and software documentation were in order, but the network was a hodgepodge of documents that failed to connect the dots. Instead, the story that network documents revealed about the network was that many changes had been made quickly to accommodate another organization that had been acquired and to add a multitude of new users in different locales.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO