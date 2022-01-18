Kofax TotalAgility Enhancements Streamline Developing, Deploying And Managing Content Intensive Workflows
Latest Release Provides New Low-Code Development, Digital Workforce Management and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities. Kofax, a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation announces the latest release of Kofax TotalAgility, Kofax’s intelligent automation platform. Kofax delivers the only platform with content intensive document capture, business process and dynamic case...aithority.com
Comments / 0