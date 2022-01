Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced that it will launch the “Color World” software token, namely “Color Tickets”, at the same time as the launch of the entertainment metaverse platform, Color World APP, on January 28, 2022. These two concurrent launching events will allow users around the world to use the “Color Tickets” in the Color World APP.

