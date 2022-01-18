ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Philips Integrates Cloud-Based AI And 3D Mapping Into Its Mobile C-Arm System Series Zenition To Enhance Workflow Efficiency And Improve Endovascular Treatment Outcomes

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

New capabilities on Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System – Zenition – and collaboration with Cydar offer the latest advances in endovascular treatment. Partnership adds new innovations to the Zenition platform to elevate the clinical experience, enhance workflow efficiency and help improve patient outcomes. Royal Philips...

ehrintelligence.com

EHR Integration Streamlines Clinical Workflows, Care Coordination

Following a user-centered design strategy, researchers built and implemented a novel application to facilitate a good clinical workflow. The research revealed rapid clinician adoption and sustained usage of the EHR integration following implementation. The study authors explained that most modern EHRs do not provide functionalities for collaborative, continuous plan updates...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Inovonics Announces Mobile Duress API Integration With SecureTech Systems

Inovonics, an industry leader in highly reliable wireless solutions for life-safety applications, announces that its mobile duress system is fully integrated with SecureTech Systems’ WAVE Plus Critical Incident Notification System. SecureTech’s WAVE Plus system instantly transmits detailed messages directly to security and law enforcement officers via the two-way radios that they already carry as well as by email and text message. With this integration any SecureTech dealer can add precise room and floor level location information to these notifications.
ELECTRONICS
bnl.gov

New Atomically-Thin Material Could Improve Efficiency of Light-Based Tech

Solar panels, cameras, biosensors and fiber optics are technologies that rely on photodetectors, or sensors that convert light into electricity. Photodetectors are becoming more efficient and affordable, with their component semiconductor chips decreasing in size. However, this miniaturization is pushing against limits set by current materials and manufacturing methods, forcing trade-offs between size and performance.
ENGINEERING
mediapost.com

SparkPost Receives Security Certification For Its Cloud Products, Systems

Email platform SparkPost has been granted granted ISO 27001 certification for its corporate systems and cloud products — an apparent reaffirmation of the firm’s security and compliance practices and infrastructure. The ISO certification, states James Sipe, vice president, compliance and IT security at SparkPost, makes it easier for...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Workflow#Fda#Artificial Intelligence#Ai
aibusiness.com

CES 2022: Advanced Symbolics to publicly release its Polly AI system

The system is already used by Canadian health authorities to monitor vaccine hesitancy. Advanced Symbolics will make its Polly AI system available to the general public, the company announced at CES this week. The system will be available via a new product: AskPolly, which can create predictive consumer demand modeling.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Kofax TotalAgility Enhancements Streamline Developing, Deploying And Managing Content Intensive Workflows

Latest Release Provides New Low-Code Development, Digital Workforce Management and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities. Kofax, a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation announces the latest release of Kofax TotalAgility, Kofax’s intelligent automation platform. Kofax delivers the only platform with content intensive document capture, business process and dynamic case management, RPA task automation, the generation of personalised communications with or without embedded e-signature capabilities and analytics for monitoring and reporting workflow performance – delivered on premise or via the Kofax Cloud or an organisation’s cloud of choice. The new release makes it easier for professional and citizen developers to quickly develop, deploy and manage automated workflows, helping organisations deliver a superior customer experience and optimise internal processes.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Featured In ‘Retail’s Big Show’ NRF Innovation Lab, Ottonomy Addresses The Need For Sustainability In Retail With Autonomous Delivery Robots

Ottonomy has been selected as a part of the NRF Innovation Lab Showcase featuring the latest application of automation technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics for the retail industry. Ottobot was recently recognized as Sustainability Product of the Year by BI Group, and can enable retailers to integrate sustainable practices and adopt environmentally friendly processes while also efficiently managing the customer experience.
RETAIL
channele2e.com

Systems Integrator GyanSys Acquires Salesforce Partner Groundswell Cloud Solutions

Indiana-based systems integrator GyanSys Inc. has acquired Groundswell Cloud Solutions, a Salesforce and Mulesoft cloud consulting partner based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 86 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022, and the fourth Salesforce cloud...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Nokia, Schweizer Deploy AI-based Video Analytics to Improve Railroad Safety

Nokia this week announced the deployment of its Scene Analytics solution for Baselland Transport AG (BLT) in Münchenstein, Switzerland. The AI-based system applies computer vision and machine learning technologies for real-time monitoring and analysis, to ensure the safety of railroad crossings. As the first deployment of this kind in Europe, Nokia’s collaboration with Schweizer Electronics and BLT demonstrated the reliability of AI-based railroad safety solutions for daily use.
TECHNOLOGY
massdevice.com

Philips adds cloud-based AI, 3D mapping to its image-guided therapy system

Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) announced today that it expanded the capabilities for its Zenition image-guided therapy mobile C-arm system. Amsterdam-based Philips signed a strategic partnership with UK-based Cydar — a provider of cloud-based procedure maps software for planning and guiding surgery in real-time. The partnership will help enhance Zenition’s clinical accuracy and efficiency and improve outcomes for patients undergoing endovascular treatment.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Varjo brings high-fidelity cloud-based streaming to its VR platform

Professional-grade virtual reality hardware and software provider Varjo Technologies Oy today announced the addition of cloud streaming to its Reality Cloud platform, which will bring real-life collaboration capability to its high-fidelity headsets. The new service allows users to experience virtual and mixed reality applications entirely from the cloud and stream...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Mavenir Brings Dynamic Network Slicing Innovation Through TM Forum Catalyst Ecosoft eHealth Program

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced successful completion of dynamic network slicing and fulfillment as part of recently concluded 2021 TM Forum “Ecosoft eHealth” Catalyst program, that brings innovative solutions to important industry challenges.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Ateliere Creative Technologies Launches Cloud-Based Connect Supply Chain Platform On AWS Marketplace

Ateliere enables easy purchasing of their digital supply chain platform in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to take advantage of existing AWS relationships and incentives. Ateliere Creative Technologies announced that its award-winning Ateliere Connect cloud-native content supply chain platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, an online software store that helps customers find, buy, and use software and services that run on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This availability means media and entertainment companies of all sizes can easily purchase Ateliere Connect with just a few clicks, removing the barriers of complicated sourcing projects and legal hassles.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Deci Launches SuperGradients, an “All-in-One” Open-Source Deep Learning Training Library for Computer Vision Models

Deci, the deep learning development company harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build AI, announced the launch of SuperGradients – an “all-in-one” deep learning training library for computer vision models. SuperGradients enables developers to train PyTorch-based models for the most common computer vision tasks, including object detection, image classification and semantic segmentation with just one training script. In addition, users can easily load and fine-tune pre-trained state-of-the-art models (YOLOv5, DDRNet, EfficientNet, RegNet, ResNet, MobileNet, etc.), of which many were optimized to deliver higher accuracy compared to existing training libraries.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Media Tech Company MediaKind Selects SirionLabs To Transform Its Contract Management Processes

SirionLabs, a provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced a new business engagement with MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services. SirionOne – SirionLabs’ end-to-end smarter contracting platform – has been selected by MediaKind to transform its contract management strategy. MediaKind’s evaluation team...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

USU Teams Up With Voxai Solutions To Provide A Superior Knowledge Management Solution For Genesys Users

USU Knowledge Management announced a partnership agreement with Voxai Solutions, a leading provider of Genesys-based contact center solutions. These two market leaders are joining forces to bring unparalleled Genesys experience combined with access to a mature, AI-powered Knowledge Management solution, USU Knowledge Management. “This exciting new partnership leverages the best...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Wandercraft Closes $45 Million Series C Financing To Accelerate Delivery Of The World’s First Personal Self-Balanced Exoskeleton

Wandercraft, a leading healthtech company in dynamic robotics and exoskeleton technology, announced a $45 million equity financing. The series C round was led by the US fund Quadrant Management, joined by existing investor Bpifrance and new participants MACSF, Malakoff Humanis, AG2R La Mondiale, Mutuelles Impact and Sofiouest. Other existing investors Xange, Eurazeo, LBO France and Cemag Invest also participated to the round.
BUSINESS

