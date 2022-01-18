Philips Integrates Cloud-Based AI And 3D Mapping Into Its Mobile C-Arm System Series Zenition To Enhance Workflow Efficiency And Improve Endovascular Treatment Outcomes

Latest Release Provides New Low-Code Development, Digital Workforce Management and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities. Kofax, a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation announces the latest release of Kofax TotalAgility, Kofax’s intelligent automation platform. Kofax delivers the only platform with content intensive document capture, business process and dynamic case management, RPA task automation, the generation of personalised communications with or without embedded e-signature capabilities and analytics for monitoring and reporting workflow performance – delivered on premise or via the Kofax Cloud or an organisation’s cloud of choice. The new release makes it easier for professional and citizen developers to quickly develop, deploy and manage automated workflows, helping organisations deliver a superior customer experience and optimise internal processes.

