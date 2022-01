In the early 2010s, China’s tremendous market size and the world’s largest number of mobile-internet users led many U.S. tech companies to enter the country and offer their services to the Chinese consumers. As technological advancements are introduced nearly every day, more nations embark on a steep modernization course. Rapid growth is creating expanding gaps for brands to fill with their products and services and near-limitless opportunities to achieve success. While there may be several niches and places you can tap into, it is important to select the right market for your business and enter at the right time. When it comes to the education space, Africa holds considerable potential thanks to its growing young demographic and wages, technological advancements and an increasing demand in quality education.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO