Trying something new this week which I think you’ll like: the erstwhile writers of this column’s forerunner at Bucksketball (RIP) included relevant statistics with their grades, which were given for each game. While I do mine weekly, much like our old friends I’ll be including standard numbers for each Buck. I’ll start with games played, minutes per game, the six main statistical categories, and shooting splits. If there are any other stats you’d be interested in seeing, let me know in the commments.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO