Owl Ventures has closed more than $1 billion in new funds, the Menlo Park, California-based edtech investor announced Wednesday. Leaders at Owl Ventures, the largest VC firm globally focused exclusively on edtech, say little is off-limits when it comes to the types of companies and technology they intend to invest in, from pre-kindergarten to higher education and the future of work. The firm is also looking closely at what it calls “EdTech+,” which is an industry that sits somewhere between traditional edtech and other types of technology, like fintech and health care.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO