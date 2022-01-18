Coleman Theatre Presents Lorrie Morgan in Concert

Pianist Harumi Hanafusa is regarded as musical royalty in her native Japan. In a pianistic ‘double header,’ Artist Series Concerts presents the Nipponese piano sensation in a solo recital on Saturday evening, followed by a duo piano performance with her sister Mami on Sunday afternoon. Harumi Hanafusa’s solo recital on Saturday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m., features Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata and Ravel’s Gaspard de la nuit, as well as works by Chopin, Liszt and Debussy. The Hanafusa Sisters Piano Duo follows on Sunday, January 9 at 3 p.m., with a program that includes Debussy’s Prelude a l’apres-midi d’un faune and Ravel’s Bolero as well as an assortment of other well-known works by the two composers. Both performances are at the Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Tickets are $25 - $45 per performance and are available online at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
