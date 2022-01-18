Coleman Theatre Presents Lorrie Morgan in Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. A mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, tells the story of Pippin, a young prince in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power, but nothing seems to satisfy him. After unsuccessfully trying to find happiness in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day, the Leading Player proposes a finale to Pippin's story the likes of which the world has never seen before.

ADDISON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO