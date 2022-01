Ask any old disc jockey if they ever have the “dead air dream” and they’ll all tell you they do. Or used to. In those frenetic studios, especially if you were doing mornings, you were ripping the AP news wire, prerecording programs, and answering the phone (because for the first couple of hours, you were the only one in the building) while trying to keep records cued up and sounding chipper. It was weird. For years, the first words I spoke each day were into a microphone.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO