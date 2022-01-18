Hughes County Commission to discuss transit MOU, jail employees and Register of Deeds report during meeting today

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to Covid. "I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO