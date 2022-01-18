ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sinema, Manchin slammed as Senate begins voting bill debate

By LISA MASCARO, The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing stark criticism from civil rights leaders, senators return to Capitol Hill under intense pressure to change their rules and break a Republican filibuster that has hopelessly stalled voting legislation .

The Senate is set to launch debate Tuesday on the voting bill with attention focused intently on two pivotal Democrats — Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia — who were singled out with a barrage of criticism during Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for their refusal to change what civil rights leaders call the “Jim Crow filibuster.”

Martin Luther King III, the son of the late civil rights leader, compared Sinema and Manchin to the white moderate his father wrote about during the civil rights battles of the 1950s and 1960s — a person who declared support for the goals of Black voting rights but not the direct actions or demonstrations that ultimately led to passage of the landmark legislation.

“History will not remember them kindly,” the younger King said, referring to Sinema and Manchin by name.

Vice president, lawmakers, activists call for voting rights action on MLK Day

This will be the fifth time the Senate will try to pass voting legislation this Congress, as elections officials warn that new state laws are making it more difficult to vote in some parts of the country.

The House has passed the package, but the legislation is stalled in the Senate, opposed by Republicans. With a 50-50 split, Democrats have a narrow Senate majority — Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie — but they lack the 60 votes needed to overcome the GOP filibuster .

Once reluctant to change Senate rules, President Joe Biden used the King holiday to pressure senators to do just that. But the push from the White House, including Biden’s blistering speech last week in Atlanta comparing opponents to segregationists , is seen as too late, coming as the president ends his first year in office with his popularity sagging.

“It’s time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand,” Biden said on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “It’s time for every American to stand up. Speak out, be heard. Where do you stand?”

The Senate is launching what could become a weeklong debate, but the outcome is expected to be no different than past failed votes on the legislation. Biden has been unable to persuade Sinema and Manchin to join other Democrats in changing the rules to lower the 60-vote threshold. In fact, Sinema upstaged the president last week, reiterating her opposition to the rules changes just before Biden arrived on Capitol Hill to court senators’ votes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had shelved a promised Monday rules change vote that would have been linked to the King holiday. But he is pressing ahead Tuesday as advocates push to put senators on record, despite the expectation that no bill will pass by week’s end.

Senators have been working nonstop for weeks on rules changes that could win support from Sinema and Manchin, only to see their efforts repeatedly dashed. The two senators, both moderates, have expressed openness to discussing the ideas, but have not given them their backing.

Both Manchin and Sinema have argued that preserving the Senate filibuster rules as they are, at the 60-vote threshold to advance legislation, is important for fostering bipartisanship. They also warn of what would happen if Republicans win back majority control, as is distinctly possible this election year, and could easily pass GOP-backed bills.

Sinema came under particularly fierce criticism on social media for invoking King as well as the late Rep. John Lewis, whose name is on the legislation, despite her refusal to change the rules.

Blame also fell to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who is leading his party against the voting legislation. The Kentucky Republican has argued the legislation is a federal overreach into state-run elections, and he harshly criticized Biden’s speech last week as “unpresidential.”

Civil rights leaders have implored the Senate to act swiftly, as states are passing laws that many argue will make it more difficult for Black Americans and others to vote by consolidating polling locations, refusing to allow water distribution in long lines and requiring certain types of identification.

“We cannot think of a time more defining to the American story than the chapter you are presently writing,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson wrote in an open letter to the Senate.

“What country will your children and grandchildren be left with, given the relentless assaults on American freedom and democracy?”

Should lawmakers be banned from trading stocks?

Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said in a statement late Monday: “Senator Manchin believes strongly that every American citizen of legal age has not only the right, but also the responsibility to vote and that right must be protected by law. He continues to work on legislation to protect this right.”

Sinema’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The voting bill was the Democrats’ top priority this Congress, and the House swiftly approved H.R. 1 only to see it languish in the Senate.

Now called the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, the package before the Senate includes some of the most sweeping changes to elections in a generation, including making Election Day a national holiday and requiring access to early voting and mail-in ballots that became overwhelmingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package is coupled with the John R. Lewis Voting Advancement Act, which would require voting protections that had been stripped by the Supreme Court and would again allow Justice Department scrutiny of states with a pattern of elections violations.

WTAJ

Democrats’ issue No. 1 in Senate race: Kill the filibuster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Getting rid of the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate is emerging as perhaps the most important issue in Pennsylvania’s competitive Democratic primary for an open Senate seat, as the party struggles to use its majority in Washington to advance its agenda. Calls to eliminate the filibuster percolated all through last […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Raw Senate debate on voting bill unlikely to end filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators opened an emotional, raw debate Wednesday on voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy but that’s almost certain to be defeated without a filibuster rules change. It’s a stunning setback for President Joe Biden and his party. Despite his late push, Biden has been unable to […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lexington Herald-Leader

With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell made a gaffe on Thursday when he said that African-Americans were voting at the same rate as Americans, leaving out the word “white.”. But sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth. McConnell was explaining why democracy was in fine shape, despite the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to progress in the U.S. Senate. And for white Americans, the rich white ones that Mitch works hard to represent, that’s probably true. Attempts to overturn the filibuster — used many times against civil rights legislation — failed. McConnell thinks we should suspend the filibuster only when he’s trying to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as he did in 2017.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kamala Harris tells The Independent amid voting rights loss: ‘We are not giving up’

Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.” The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year. Speaking to reporters earlier she said: “I’m here tonight because this is a historic night, and history is going to record – and watch, certainly – the votes that are taking place.“This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024

The furious Democrats who revile Kyrsten Sinema don’t know her very well. She may not have single-handedly derailed President Joe Biden’s presidency by ensuring that none of his ambitious legislative agenda ever reaches his desk, but Arizona’s senior senator certainly has become the face of the Democrats’ circular firing squad. And her highly choreographed speech […] The post Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'The View's' Ana Navarro accuses Kyrsten Sinema of pulling 'bait-and-switch' on Arizona voters

Ana Navarro, co-host of ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View," accused Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Wednesday of pulling a "bait-and-switch" on her Arizona constituents. During a segment highlighting the potential for some progressive Democrats to back primary challenges to Sinema and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., over their refusal to scrap the Senate filibuster, Navarro claimed the former had changed her politics since taking office in 2019.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Democratic congressman arrested with voting rights protesters after Senate demonstration

A progressive US congressman from New York was arrested in the US Capitol on Thursday as voting rights advocates staged their second demonstration in the building within just a few days.The congressman, Rep Jamaal Bowman, was arrested alongside activists from UN-PAC, a student-led group that has led hunger strikes with dozens of supporters to persuade senators to pass voting rights legislation.His spokesman and UN-PAC staff confirmed his arrest on Thursday.“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Mr Bowman’s spokesman...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Stacey Abrams: Voting rights legislation can be passed

Stacey Abrams used a Wednesday campaign stop in Atlanta to applaud the push for voting rights in Congress and express support for President Joe Biden Abrams was noticeably absent from Biden's visit last week to Atlanta, where he called for an end to the filibuster to pass voting legislation. An aide blamed a scheduling conflict, and in a statement released after Biden spoke, Abrams said she welcomed his commitment to changing the filibuster for voting bills.On Wednesday, Abrams said she was a “proud Democrat, and President Joe Biden is my president.” She took questions from the media at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
